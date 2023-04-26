Reviewing Chiefs’ offseason roster ahead of 2023 NFL draft
The offseason roster for the Kansas City Chiefs will get an infusion of talent in the 2023 NFL draft.
As things currently stand, the Chiefs have 65 players on the 90-man roster. They’ll need to add at least 25 more between the 2023 NFL draft, undrafted free agency, and whatever free agent signings might come later this offseason.
Should they keep all 10 of their draft picks, filling out the roster shouldn’t be a tough thing to accomplish. As things currently stand, the roster has changed quite a bit with some key veteran departures on both sides of the ball. The front office in Kansas City seems comfortable with their decisions and in many ways, they’re betting on themselves to be able to fill a lot of remaining roster needs in the upcoming draft, just as they did a season ago.
Let’s take a look at the current roster and gauge the likelihood of additions via the draft at each position:
Quarterback: 4
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Likelihood of 2023 NFL draft addition: Low
Running back: 3
Chris Unger/Getty Images
La’Mical Perine
Likelihood of 2023 NFL draft addition: High
Wide receiver: 11
Carmen Mandato/Getty Images
John Ross
Likelihood of 2023 NFL draft addition: High
Tight end: 6
AP Photo/Zach Bolinger
Likelihood of 2023 NFL draft addition: Medium
Offensive tackle: 4
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Likelihood of 2023 NFL draft addition: High
Offensive guard: 4
AP Photo/Wade Payne
Likelihood of 2023 NFL draft addition: Medium
Center: 2
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Likelihood of 2023 NFL draft addition: Low
Defensive tackle: 7
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Likelihood of 2023 NFL draft addition: High
Edge rusher: 5
Jeff Bottari/Getty Images
Likelihood of 2023 NFL draft addition: High
Linebacker: 6
Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Willie Gay Jr.
Jack Cochrane
Likelihood of 2023 NFL draft addition: Low
Cornerback: 6
AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski
L’Jarius Sneed
Dicaprio Bootle
Likelihood of 2023 NFL draft addition: Medium
Safety: 4
Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Likelihood of 2023 NFL draft addition: Medium
Special teams: 3
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
LS James Winchester
Likelihood of 2023 NFL draft addition: Low