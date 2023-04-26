Reviewing Chiefs’ offseason roster ahead of 2023 NFL draft

The offseason roster for the Kansas City Chiefs will get an infusion of talent in the 2023 NFL draft.

As things currently stand, the Chiefs have 65 players on the 90-man roster. They’ll need to add at least 25 more between the 2023 NFL draft, undrafted free agency, and whatever free agent signings might come later this offseason.

Should they keep all 10 of their draft picks, filling out the roster shouldn’t be a tough thing to accomplish. As things currently stand, the roster has changed quite a bit with some key veteran departures on both sides of the ball. The front office in Kansas City seems comfortable with their decisions and in many ways, they’re betting on themselves to be able to fill a lot of remaining roster needs in the upcoming draft, just as they did a season ago.

Let’s take a look at the current roster and gauge the likelihood of additions via the draft at each position:

Quarterback: 4

Likelihood of 2023 NFL draft addition: Low

Running back: 3

Likelihood of 2023 NFL draft addition: High

Wide receiver: 11

Likelihood of 2023 NFL draft addition: High

Tight end: 6

Likelihood of 2023 NFL draft addition: Medium

Offensive tackle: 4

Likelihood of 2023 NFL draft addition: High

Offensive guard: 4

Likelihood of 2023 NFL draft addition: Medium

Center: 2

Likelihood of 2023 NFL draft addition: Low

Defensive tackle: 7

Likelihood of 2023 NFL draft addition: High

Edge rusher: 5

Likelihood of 2023 NFL draft addition: High

Linebacker: 6

Likelihood of 2023 NFL draft addition: Low

Cornerback: 6

Likelihood of 2023 NFL draft addition: Medium

Safety: 4

Likelihood of 2023 NFL draft addition: Medium

Special teams: 3

LS James Winchester P Tommy Townsend K Harrison Butker

Likelihood of 2023 NFL draft addition: Low

