Reviewing Chiefs’ edge rusher depth in wake of Frank Clark’s expected release

The Kansas City Chiefs are expected to release DE Frank Clark, who has been a member of the team since they traded to acquire him from the Seattle Seahawks in 2019.

Clark played the seventh-most defensive snaps among Chiefs defenders in 2022 and has played over 2,800 snaps since arriving in Kansas City. Outside of Chris Jones, he’s been the most important and consistent player on the defensive line for this team. His presence, production and leadership will certainly be missed and won’t easily be replaced.

What does the Chiefs’ edge rusher depth look like without Clark in the fold and with free agency on the horizon? Below you’ll find a quick overview of the team’s current depth and players who are pending free agents:

Under contract

George Karlaftis

Karlaftis will naturally be expected to step up in the absence of Clark, who served as a mentor during his rookie season. In his last 10 games, including the postseason, Karlaftis had 6.5 sacks. He came on strong toward the end of the year and they’ll hope to see him carry that over in 2023.

Mike Danna

Danna could be looking at more time in the edge rusher rotation in 2023 as opposed to working on the defensive interior. He played a lot of snaps at three-technique due to Tershawn Wharton’s injury, but now seems poised to spend more time on the edge heading into a contract year.

Malik Herring

Herring played in seven games this season in what was mostly a rotational role. His biggest play of the season was recovering a fumble in Week 7 against the 49ers.

Joshua Kaindoh

This former fourth-round draft pick didn’t see the field in 2022. It’s hard to bank on him as anything more than competitive depth at this point in his career.

Soon-to-be free agents

Frank Clark

As we noted in our newser, there exists a possibility that Clark returns to Kansas City if he doesn’t find a suitable deal in free agency.

Carlos Dunlap

After having a season where he achieved every goal he had (100 career sacks, playing in a playoff game and winning a Super Bowl) it’s hard to tell if he’ll be back for another year. He’s 34 years old and could just as easily walk away from the game.

