Reviewing the Browns unofficial depth chart vs. Steelers

The Cleveland Browns released their unofficial depth chart for the Week 6 matchup with the AFC North rival Pittsburgh Steelers. The depth chart is indeed unofficial, but the Kevin Stefanski regime has played it closer to the reality than a lot of other coaching staffs tend to these days.

On offense, the most interesting order is at tight end. David Njoku is still TE3 behind Austin Hooper and Harrison Bryant. Njoku played well in his return to the field in Week 5 but he remains lower on the depth chart than Bryant. The fourth-round rookie has also impressed with his receiving ability.

As for the defense…

The only real questions are at linebacker and the pecking order in coordinator Joe Woods’ rotation. Second-year players Sione Takitaki and Mack Wilson remain on the starter lines, along with B.J. Goodson. Veteran Malcolm Smith played more in the Week 5 win over the Colts (37 snaps) than Takitaki (15) and Wilson (19) combined and was on the field for most of the second half.

There is no change in the projected starting safeties. Ronnie Harrison started in Week 5 for the injured Karl Joseph and played the best game of any safety for the Browns all season. Harrison remains behind Joseph on the depth chart, however. He is battling a concussion of his own that leaves his availability for Sunday in question.