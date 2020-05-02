Reviewing 2019 Late-Year Breakouts - RBs & WRs

Fantasy football is a “What have you done for me lately?” game because opportunity can change hands instantly with injuries and breakout talent popping up randomly. What players did at the end of last season matters a whole lot more than what happened in the beginning of the season, so I’m doing deep dives on what happened at the end of the 2019 season. This data could be viewed as starting-point projections.

2019 Late-Season RB Production

Per-game numbers compiled from Weeks 13-17 and playoffs. Minimum three games to qualify.

Scroll right to view the entire table.

Damien Williams (24.7 FP/G) finishing second in fantasy points per game from Week 13 on shows how much upside Clyde Edwards-Helaire has in this offense. Even if the rookie loses reps to Williams at the beginning of the season, he can still post near-RB1 numbers in this explosive offense. If Edwards-Helaire takes control of the backfield, he’ll be an elite RB1. He’s the top rookie running back in re-draft, and I don’t think it’s particularly close. With that said, Williams is also a buy as a handcuff. The upside is just too appealing.

Kenyan Drake (21.4 FP/G) was the RB6 down the stretch once David Johnson was given to the wolves. The Cardinals’ rushing attack with Kliff Kingsbury and Kyler Murray is elite, and Drake should eat as long as he’s healthy. The capital the Cardinals have invested in Drake suggests they really like him as a talent. I do, too. He’s looked into my top-8 running back rankings, and I may move him higher.

Aaron Jones (20.7 FP/G) averaged 17.3 carries per game at the end of last season, another sign that the Packers want to become more run-heavy under coach Matt LaFleur. Jones should lead the backfield in carries and targets, but we will have to see if he keeps his goal-line work now that 246-pound AJ Dillon is in town.

Joe Mixon (20.6 FP/G) emerged late amid total destruction in Cincinnati, thanks to an uptick in rushing volume. He ended the year averaging 22.8 carries, which makes him the only non-Derrick Henry runner to reach 20+ carries over this sample. With Joe Burrow, A.J. Green, and LT Jonah Williams all potentially upgrading the offense, Mixon’s elite volume should lead to great fantasy production in 2020.

Raheem Mostert (19.8 FP/G) was the postseason back of choice for the 49ers, averaging 14.6 carries from Week 13 through the Super Bowl. With Matt Breida shipped to Miami, Mostert should be the lead runner for coach Kyle Shanahan with Tevin Coleman and the ghost of Jerick McKinnon behind him. Mostert has an RB1 ceiling in 2020.

Miles Sanders (18.8 FP/G) posted RB1 numbers at the end of the year, and he should benefit from the projected rebound of the Eagles Offense as a whole. If he sees the 15.7 carries and 5.3 targets that he saw over this sample, he’s a lock for RB1 production this upcoming season.

Austin Ekeler (17.8 FP/G) only averaged 7.4 carries per game down the stretch with Melvin Gordon toting 12.4 carries on average from Week 13-17, but he still finished as the RB11 in this sample because of his wild receiving production. He’s a slight regression candidate as a receiver, but he’s a lock to see more rushing work with only Justin Jackson and fourth-round rookie Joshua Kelley behind him. He’s a fringe top-six fantasy back.

Leonard Fournette (13.3 FP/G) was the RB22 despite seeing 7.5 targets per game over this timeframe. Out of 199 qualifiers last season, Fournette ranked 190th in EPA per target, 182nd in success rate, 184th in fantasy points per target, and 181st in yards per target. His receiving volume should be cut in half at least.

It was struggle city for Le’Veon Bell (11.9 FP/G) in 2019, but the volume was there. He averaged 18.0 carries and 4.0 targets, so it’s just a matter of it the Jets can get things together for Bell to rebound into the RB1/2 borderline. With Adam Gase as the head coach, I’m not sure it happens, but at least Sam Darnold now has a legit left tackle and starting three-receiver sets.

2019 Late-Season WR Production

Per-game numbers compiled from Weeks 13-17 and playoffs. Minimum three games to qualify.

Scroll right to view the entire table.

DeVante Parker (21.3 FP/G) was a league-winner after Preston Williams went down with injury. He averaged 9.0 targets over his last five games, a number that will likely regress in 2020 with Williams returning and the Dolphins’ defense looking better.

Breshad Perriman (21.2 FP/G) took advantage of Mike Evans’ injury, but there’s nothing really to gain from his No. 4 ranking here other than he’s arguably being overlooked as a talent. He is locked into three-receiver sets with Jamison Crowder in the slot and second-round rookie Denzel Mims sliding in as the other outside receiver.

A.J. Brown (14.6 FP/G) was playing like the best receiver in the NFL during the middle of the season, but he went cold during the playoffs and ended up averaging 5.5 targets over his last eight games. The Titans will likely remain a run-heavy offense with Derrick Henry, and we can’t expect Brown to be as explosive as he was in 2019. There’s no doubting his overall talent, however.

Steven Sims (14.6 FP/G) emerged as Terry McLaurin’s slot sidekick down the stretch -- he actually out-targeted him 8.0 to 6.3 from Week 13 on -- while Trey Quinn was sidelined with an injury. Sims should have the upper hand to start in three-receiver sets in 2020 after the Redskins didn’t add any notable receivers this offseason. He’s a sleeper in deeper fantasy leagues.

DK Metcalf (13.7 FP/G) and Tyler Lockett (12.9 FP/G) had very similar per-game production and volume at the end of last season once Lockett returned to full strength from his midseason injury/flu. I’ll be stacking both receivers with Russell Wilson in best ball leagues.

Anthony Miller (13.1 FP/G) broke out near Thanksgiving after Taylor Gabriel went down with an injury. He averaged 7.0 targets per game while operating as Allen Robinson’s clear-cut No. 2 target. The Bears didn’t add any receiver help this offseason, making Miller a reasonable mid-to-late-round target in early fantasy drafts.

Russell Gage (10.0 FP/G) stepped up late with Austin Hooper and Calvin Ridley sidelined with various injuries. He’s competing for the No. 3 receiver job this summer and remains off the fantasy radar unless Julio Jones or Ridley gets injured.

Marquise Brown (7.0 FP/G) was ice cold at the end of the regular season but went nuclear in the playoffs against the Titans (7-126-0 on 11 targets). Brown should be more consistent in his second season, especially if he’s not as banged up as he was as a rookie.

