Reviewing 2015 Saints draft picks, grades, and impacts

Here’s the next entry in our 2021 NFL draft countdown, this time recapping the 2015 Saints draft class — Jeff Ireland’s first year on the job running New Orleans’ scouting department. It was a tumultuous offseason that also featured the shocking Jimmy Graham trade and frustration after Rob Ryan’s defense took a big step back from its success a year before. Let’s review.

The context

Expectations were high after the Saints’ surprisingly strong playoff push in 2013, but a busy 2014 offseason gave way to an ugly 7-9 record. A 1-3 start forced them to battle back to a 4-4 midseason record, but three consecutive losses at home to the 49ers, Bengals, and Ravens sank their season. The frustration continued with road wins over the Steelers and Bears in-between blowout losses to division rivals late in the year. It was clear that the Saints needed to overhaul large swaths of their depth chart. To do that, they hired Ireland as their new college scouting director early in the offseason, though he wasn’t able to hire his own staff until after the draft. In about 90 days, he built off of the existing scouting reports while the team’s other decision makers flipped veteran players for draft picks: Graham, Kenny Stills, and Ben Grubbs. That left holes on offense along the line and in the receiving corps to address.

The picks

CHICAGO, IL - APRIL 30: Andrus Peat of the Stanford Cardinal football team holds up a jersey with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being picked #13 by the New Orleans Saints during the first round of the 2015 NFL Draft at the Auditorium Theatre of Roosevelt University on April 30, 2015 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Round 1, Pick 13: OL Andrus Peat, Stanford

Round 1, Pick 31: LB Stephone Anthony, Clemson

Round 2, Pick 44: LB Hau’oli Kikaha, Washington

Round 3, Pick 75: QB Garrett Grayson, Colorado State

Round 3, Pick 78: DB P.J. Williams, Florida State

Round 5, Pick 148: LB Davis Tull, Chattanooga

Round 5, Pick 154: DT Tyeler Davison, Fresno State

Round 5, Pick 167: DB Damian Swann, Georgia

Round 7, Pick 230: RB Marcus Murphy, Missouri

The grades

Story continues

ESPN’s Mel Kiper wasn’t a fan of their draft, rating the Saints with a C: “The Saints really needed a good draft, not simply because they have some obvious needs and are coming off a really disappointing 2014 season, but also because Jimmy Graham is no longer with the team. When you lose a franchise icon and get draft proceeds out of the deal, you better get some good players. With the bulk of the focus on defense, which was a huge problem the past season, I'd just say they did OK. Andrus Peat hits a need on the offensive line, but he's probably not ideal as a starter in Week 1 because NFL-level pass-rushers could give him fits. He might start at guard initially. The first-rounder they got back from Seattle turned into Stephone Anthony, and though he hits a need, I had a trio of inside linebackers ahead of him on my board. Not a big fan of the move. Hau'oli Kikaha is another reach on my board -- the guy was really productive, but he lacks explosiveness and won't slip NFL blocks like he did college ones. Garrett Grayson becomes an understudy for Drew Brees and a potential long-term starter, and P.J. Williams brings talent but a seriously checkered off-the-field history. Both reasonable on value, though some teams had dropped Williams. A sleeper here could be Davis Tull, who has second-round credentials as an athlete but will face a huge jump in competition. The Saints did some good work addressing defensive needs, but they really could have used another pass-catcher. When you factor the Graham deal as a part of the overall grade, it takes a hit.” Meanwhile, Chris Burke and Doug Farrar at Sports Illustrated were more optimistic, grading the 2015 Saints draft class a B-minus: “Of course, we don't know who will be a “reach pick” until things have played out for a couple years, but the Saints took a few prospects who had observers raising their eyebrows. First-round offensive tackle Andrus Peat might be the best pass-blocker in his position group, but with its second first-round selection, New Orleans took inside linebacker Stephone Anthony, who you'd be hard-pressed to call the best inside guy this year. Second-round pass-rusher Hau'oli Kikaha is an outstanding technician who might surprise with his production in Rob Ryan's defense, and Tennessee-Chattanooga outside linebacker Davis Tull might be able to add some pass-rush on a situational basis. The most interesting pick might be Colorado State quarterback Garrett Grayson, who understands a lot of the little things about the position, and will now learn from Drew Brees and Sean Payton. It's tough to imagine a better situation for him.”

The results

Aug 10, 2017; Cleveland, OH, USA; New Orleans Saints outside linebacker Stephone Anthony (50) before the game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott R. Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

This was one of the biggest draft classes of the Sean Payton era, and it initially looked to be paying off. Anthony and Kikaha were rookie starters, while Peat and Davison won starting gigs after settling in. Grayson and Tull never took the field for New Orleans, while injuries cut down Swann and Murphy. As patience wore thin with Rob Ryan and the defensive coaching staff in later years, the Saints would go on to look more critically at this group. Williams and Peat were eventually converted to different positions, while Anthony was jettisoned. Davison has played more NFL games (93) than any other member of his rookie class with the Saints. On the whole this is a draft the Saints could have executed better. They chose Anthony over better linebacker prospects like Eric Kendricks, betting on his greater athleticism to overcome his instinctual deficiencies. The Saints have drafted better since Ireland put together his own scouting staff, and we’ll see those results pay off in recapping future drafts.

1

1