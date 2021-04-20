Reviewing 2012 Saints draft picks and grades

Our countdown to the 2021 NFL draft continues, this time recapping the Saints’ 2012 draft haul. Hamstrung by their 2011 draft-day trade for Mark Ingram and the “Bountygate” penalties Roger Goodell brought down on New Orleans, there wasn’t much to write home about — but the Saints still gave it their best effort despite the circumstances.

The context

Months after one of the most exhilarating games in NFL playoffs history (and the most painful postseason loss in the Sean Payton era), Goodell used the testimony of a disgruntled ex-Saints assistant now working in the league office to hammer New Orleans in the name of player safety, suspending Payton and other decision-makers on the team as well as several key defenders. Goodell also stripped the team of some draft picks, giving those left behind little to work with.

The picks

Round 3, Pick 89: DL Akiem Hicks, Regina

Round 4, Pick 122: WR Nick Toon, Wisconsin

Round 5, Pick 162: CB Corey White, Samford

Round 6, Pick 179: G Andrew Tiller, Syracuse

Round 7, Pick 234: T Marcel Jones, Nebraska

Hicks was the only notable pick New Orleans made in 2012, initially envisioned as an anchor for the defensive line with former first round pick Sedrick Ellis entering the final year of his contract.

The grades

ESPN’s Mel Kiper was critical of the Saints 2012 draft class, giving them a barely-passable C-minus grade. Here’s some of what he said at the time, via Canal Street Chronicles:

“The Saints traded away their first-round pick in a deal that landed them Mark Ingram in last year's draft, and the second-round pick had to be forfeited. So they knew they wouldn't be getting much impact. Akiem Hicks is a player I actually projected to New Orleans in my three-round mock, and he's got some upside. He had the talent to go to LSU, but ended up in Canada. He's been good, but is a tricky profile because of the lack of competition.Nick Toon can catch but he won't separate (we said the same about Marques Colston, on the positive side). Corey White was a reach on my board. Hopefully Hicks is a great sleeper, but no pass-rusher, no cornerback and no linebacker help in this draft.”

Things weren’t received much better by Chris Burke at Sports Illustrated. He handed out one of his lowest grades of the year, a D-minus:

“It's hard to do much without a pick in Round 1 or 2 ... and the Saints didn't do much. The keys will be DT Akiem Hicks' (89) transition from Canadian college ball to the NFL and WR Nick Toon's (122) ability to stay healthy. No one after that is a sure-bet to make the roster.”

The results

Health continued to be a problem for Toon, who struggled to get on the field and frustrated Drew Brees with too many dropped passes in training camp before his eventual release. Neither Tiller nor Jones lasted long in New Orleans, though Tiller hung around as a backup for other teams around the league. It’s one of the more forgettable draft classes the Saints have had since 2006, largely due to the NFL sanctions limiting their draft capital with Payton and Loomis away from the team. Hicks and White were the best remaining players from this draft class, but Hicks never reached his potential in New Orleans, and White only played so often because the Saints didn’t have other options. Hicks still harbors a grudge against the Saints for the poor coaching he feels set his career back in New Orleans, having blossomed into a Pro Bowler after being traded to the Patriots (and later signing with the Bears). Fortunately, things have since turned around for the better for both parties.

