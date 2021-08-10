Reviewers Say This Is "the Perfect Bowl" for Packing Lunch—Here's Why You Need It

Porter Bowl Plastic on a designed background

Whether you're headed back to the office or back to school, you might be out of practice when it comes to packing lunch. Rather than being able to open the fridge at mealtime and deciding what to eat then and there, lunch will require a little more forethought. Luckily, we have plenty of healthy lunch ideas to keep you satisfied, but you'll also need something to pack your meal in, and that's where the Porter Bowl comes in handy.

The Porter Bowl is perfect for packing lunch, from pasta salads to grain bowls and more (buy it: W&P, $20). Made from BPA-free plastic, this bowl is a durable and lightweight option for transporting your midday meal. Plus, you won't have to worry about the lid coming off (and creating a mess in your bag) thanks to the silicone strap, which keeps the lid securely in place.

Although the bowl isn't technically leak-proof (W&P recommends carrying it upright), reviewers of the product haven't reported any issues. In fact, one five-star reviewer calls it the "best no leak bowl." Another five-star reviewer says it's "the perfect bowl to bring to work everyday." It's easy to see why the Porter Bowl is a favorite—and you can try it for yourself.

The microwave- and dishwasher-safe bowl comes in ten stunning colors, so you can easily find one to match your style. And if you're looking for a complete lunch set, W&P also has a reusable utensil pack to accompany the bowl (buy it: W&P, $15). Or if you find yourself packing a salad, like this Spinach & Strawberry Meal-Prep Salad, keep your greens crisp by using the Porter Dressing Containers to hold your vinaigrette until you're ready to eat (buy it: W&P, $15).

With the Porter Bowl, packing lunch will be a breeze every morning. And if you're looking for other great containers, check out the best food storage containers for packing kids' lunch boxes.

