Review upholds touchdown reception for Michigan’s Roman Wilson

Michigan’s Roman Wilson had the football as he caught the pass from J.J. McCarthy and crossed into the end zone.

Then, it was in the hands of an Ohio State defensive back on Saturday at The Big House.

What would the replay booth review? The call on the field was a touchdown.

The booth/official review concluded the call stood.

Michigan led, 14-3, in the second quarter of “The Game” with the Buckeyes.

The play was good for 22 yards.

TOUCHDOWN MICHIGAN After review, the TD stands for @Umichfootball 🔥 pic.twitter.com/AnRHE6F0wt — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 25, 2023



A closer look:

A closer look at the Michigan TD catch and review pic.twitter.com/X3Ahywn8iZ — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 25, 2023

