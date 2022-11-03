Review: RIVALS is the Michigan football vs. Ohio State documentary reboot you’ve been waiting for

Associated Press

Hailie Deegan lives some eight miles off the main road in a house stripped of its address — a deterrent to a persistent stalker who managed to locate her even after the purchase of her first home. The situation with the obsessed fan became public earlier this year when Deegan skipped an April race in Florida because of alleged death threats against her boyfriend. Chase Cabre, who like Deegan came through NASCAR's driver development program but didn't begin dating Deegan until those lonely early days of the COVID-19 lockdown, lives with her, and his brother is often around.