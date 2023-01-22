Review nullifies apparent Ja’Marr Chase touchdown catch

For a minute it appeared as if the Cincinnati Bengals were on their way to a 14-point lead heading toward halftime Sunday against the Buffalo Bills.

Joe Burrow found Ja’Marr Chase in the back of the end zone for what would have been the pair’s second touchdown connection of the game.

The official called the play a touchdown. However, all scoring plays are reviewed.

After the review, it was determined Chase — with an assist from Matt Milano of the Bills — did not have firm control of the football.

Matt Milano forces the ball loose to prevent the TD. 📺: #CINvsBUF on CBS

📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/RqOcaBu1Zc pic.twitter.com/Y66X4uxf9z — NFL (@NFL) January 22, 2023

Cincinnati settled for a field goal and a 17-7 lead.

Agree with the call negating the touchdown or disagree?

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire