The year in review: Looking back on the High Desert's biggest sports stories of 2023

Paki Finau’s signing with the University of Washington football program was a pretty big deal for the High Desert.

His signing meant it was the second straight season that a local player inked a National Letter of Intent to continue their playing careers as a member of the Huskies, which on Monday night punched a ticket to the national championship game against Michigan.

Finau joins 2023 Adelanto High School graduate Keith Reynolds as a member of the Huskies, giving the High Desert two local ties to the football team. Fittingly, the Huskies will take on Michigan, which features Apple Valley High School graduate Jayden Denegal as a backup quarterback.

Finau, a right tackle from Oak Hills High School, graduated after the first semester of the school year, just days after a signing ceremony on Dec. 20. Finau is on his way to Seattle to begin his college days.

Oak Hills' Paki Finau, left prepares to take the field against Aquinas on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023. Oak Hills beat Aquinas 42-15 in the season-opener.

Finau is a 6-foot-4, 265-pound offensive lineman, who earned a spot on the All-Mojave River League and Daily Press All-Area teams in three consecutive seasons.

Finau announced his commitment to the Huskies back in May after receiving 26 NCAA Division I scholarship offers. During his senior season he helped Oak Hills to a third straight MRL title. The Bulldogs ran for 2,694 yards, threw for 1,350 yards, went 10-2 and 5-0 in MRL play, with Finau anchoring the offensive line.

Finau’s signing and playing days as a senior at Oak Hills were among the top sports stories published over the course of the year. Tuesday night marks the official start of high school sports in the High Desert for 2024, giving us a perfect time to look at 10 other significant local sports stories from 2023, in chronological order.

Valdez’s dominant sophomore season

Hesperia's Paulo Valdez placed sixth in the 106-pound division at the CIF State Wrestling Championships.

Valdez’s sophomore season was one of the most dominant in recent memory for a local wrestler. Valdez went undefeated in Mojave River League action and captured the league’s 106-pound title.

He then took first place at the CIF-Southern Section Inland Division tournament, followed by the CIF-SS Masters to punch a ticket to the CIF State Wrestling Championships.

Valdez made a run to the semifinal match on Feb. 26 where he lost a 7-6 decision in double overtime to Buchanan's Rocklin Zinkin, who went on to capture the state title. That was just the second time that Valdez lost a match as a sophomore.

He ended the state tournament with a sixth-place finish to become the High Desert’s lone placer.

Victor Valley reaches two boys soccer title games

Victor Valley goalkeeper Emmanuel Lopez blocked a penalty kick during the shootout against Temescal Canyon on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023.

The Jackrabbits made a run to the program’s second-ever CIF-SS title game in one of the most memorable ways possible.

Victor Valley reached the Division 6 title game with four victories all coming by way of penalty kicks, beating three teams ranked among the Top-10 in the division (No. 2 Temescal Canyon and No. 3 A.B. Miller).

But the magic came during a 1-0 loss in the title game against top-seeded San Gorgonio on Feb. 27.

The teams squared off again a week later in the CIF State Southern California Regional Div. 5 title game, with San Gorgonio winning 2-0. In Victor Valley’s two regional victories, one also came by a penalty kick shootout against Oxford Academy.

Garcia takes on Davis in star-studded showdown

Ryan Garcia hits Gervonta Davis during a lightweight boxing bout Saturday, April 22, 2023, in Las Vegas.

A kid from Victorville earned a $30 million paycheck after one of the biggest boxing fights of 2023.

Ryan Garcia and Gervonta Davis squared off in a boxing match in front of a star-studded and sold-out crowd of 20,842 at the T-Mobile arena in Las Vegas on April 22. Davis got the better of the Victorville native that night, stopping Garcia in the seventh round in a bout between undefeated lightweight challengers.

Davis landed a short and sweet left hook to Ryan’s injured rib cage in the seventh round. Initially, the punch didn’t seem to hurt him much as he stepped back. Then, Garcia dropped to one knee and was unable to beat the 10 count.

The fight with Davis generated over $100 million in revenue, which included $1.2 million in pay-per-view buys and a total ticket-price figure of $22.8 million, which is the fifth-highest gate ever for a fight in Nevada. Garcia earned a $30 million purse for the bout.

Garcia ended the year with a bang, however, as he knocked out Oscar Duarte in the eighth round on Dec. 2 in his return to the ring.

Apple Valley and Hesperia Christian reach CIF-SS baseball title games

Apple Valley's Beau Lloyd celebrates after hitting a double against Peninsula during the CIF-Southern Section Division 5 title game in Long Beach, on Saturday, May 20, 2023. Apple Valley lost to Peninsula 3-0.

A pair of local baseball teams reached CIF-Southern Section games back in May.

Apple Valley reached the Division 5 title game after a postseason run of four victories, that included a wild 11th-inning game against Pasadena in the second round. The Sun Devils lost 3-0 against Peninsula in the championship game, at Blair Field in Long Beach, on May 20.

Hesperia Christian lost in the Division 6 championship game at the same field the day prior. The Patriots lost 7-0 to Castaic after stringing together four playoff victories to reach the championship game.

Following the season, Cody New was named the Daily Press Baseball Athlete of the Year after going 9-0 on the mound with a 0.26 ERA to go along with 111 strikeouts. At the plate, he hit for a .491 batting average with four home runs, 25 RBI and 21 runs.

ACE wins the CIF-SS Div. 6 golf title

The Academy of Careers & Exploration golf team poses for a photo after claiming the CIF-Southern Section Division 6 title at Meadowlark Golf Course, on May 15. The Eagles captured the crown with a team score of 384.

The Academy of Careers & Exploration golf team captured the school’s first-ever boys CIF-Southern Section title, putting a bow on a marvelous season.

Competing in the CIF-SS Division 6 Team Championship tournament, at Meadowlark Golf Course, on May 15, the Eagles captured the crown with a team score of 384. Jacob Hutchinson led the way for ACE, finishing third among all shooters with a 71 at the course in Huntington Beach.

ACE ended with three of the top five spots. Nate Carlson followed right behind Hutchinson with a 73, good for fourth place. Bryce Johnson finished s stroke behind at 74, which was good for fifth place.

The Eagles became the second High Desert golf team to win a CIF-SS title in the last two seasons, as Hesperia also accomplished the feat in 2022.

Crook jumps into the record books at Sultana

After capturing the CIF-Southern Section title in the boys long jump, Sultana's Elijah Crook is the Daily Press Male Athlete of the Year.

After claiming two CIF-Southern Section titles in the long jump, Sultana’s Elijah Crook was named the 2023 Daily Press Male Athlete of the Year.

Crook claimed the Mojave River League title with a jump of 22 feet 7 inches and then followed that up with a tremendous postseason.

At the CIF-SS Division 2 Prelims he posted a mark of 21-11.75, then followed that up with a first-place finish at the Division 2 Finals with a jump of 22-7 ¾. Crook won the CIF-SS Division 2 title at the Masters with a mark of 22-1 ¾.

Crook ended his senior season with a bang at the CIF State Championships with a jump of 22-11 ¼, to finish seventh overall in the state.

Granite Hills beats Barstow for first-ever DSL football title

Granite Hills head coach Alex Gonzalez reacts after players poured water on him after beating Barstow at Langworthy Field on Thursday, Oct, 26, 2023. Granite Hills captured the program's first-ever Desert Sky League title with the 52-35 victory over Barstow.

The Cougars entered the 2023 season as the High Desert’s lone football team to never capture a league title.

Ever since the inception of the Desert Sky League in 2000, Granite Hill had not been able to win the league title. That all changed after the Cougars pulled off a 53-35 victory over Barstow, on the road at Langworthy Field, in the season finale on Oct. 26.

Running back Kameron Smith racked up 299 rushing yards, including 200 in the third quarter alone, and five touchdowns to lead the Cougars past the Aztecs.

Making the victory all more special, Alex Gonzalez is the longest-tenured head coach in the High Desert. Gonzalez is now entering his ninth year with the program, after taking over in 2015.

“We started literally on the bottom and just slowly but surely worked our way up so I’m just really proud of the hard work these guys put in,” Gonzalez, who was drenched from a water bath celebration, said after the victory.

AAE’s Lovett places 11th at state

Academy for Academic Excellence's Elijah Lovett runs in the CIF State Cross Country Championships in the Division 5 race in Fresno on Nov. 25, 2023.

Elijah Lovett ended his cross country days at Academy for Academic Excellence with an 11th place in the Division 5 race at the CIF State Cross Country Championships on Nov. 26.

Lovett’s mark of 15:36.6 was good for 11th place, and the fourth-best among CIF-Southern Section runners in the race. He finished just under two seconds shy of the 10th-place mark of 15:34.8 from Tarik Baker, of Calvin Christian. Woodcrest Christian's Eyan Turk finished atop the podium at a time of 14:59.2.

It’s a huge accomplishment for Lovett as he shaved nearly a minute off his mark as a junior at the same course a year prior. He placed 30th at the state championships as a junior with a time of 16:26.6.

Silverado reaches the CIF-SS Div. 6 girls tennis semis

Silverado’s Mailin Muller serves the ball against Estancia during the CIF-Southern Section Division 6 quarterfinals on Monday, Nov. 6, 2023. The Hawks won 13-5 and will play Woodcrest Christian in the semifinals.

The Hawks went on a dominant run during the girls tennis season with a 21-game winning streak to reach the CIF-Southern Section Division 6 semifinals.

After capturing the Desert Sky League title, Silverado won three playoff games and just came up a bit short in the semifinals.

Their postseason run began with a 12-6 victory over Montclair in the first round, and then a win over Twentynine Palms 14-4 in the second round. To punch a semifinals ticket for the first time in program history, Silverado beat Estancia 13-5 at home.

Silverado’s run ended in the semifinals, a 10-8 loss to Woodcrest Christian on Nov. 6.

A pair of VVC wrestlers become All-Americans

Victor Valley College's Brandon Bollinger has his arm raised after beating Mario De La Torre, of Cerritos College, for the 149-pound title at the California Community College Athletic Association Wrestling State Championships on Dec. 9, 2023.

Brandon Bollinger etched his name into the Victor Valley College record books on Dec. 9 as he claimed the 149-pound title at the California Community College Athletic Association Wrestling State Championships. Bollinger, a Sultana High School graduate, scored a 10-3 decision over Mario De La Torre, of Cerritos College. Bollinger also won two other matches by pinfall and one by decision.

Bollinger wasn’t the only VVC wrestler to reach the podium at the state championships. He was joined by Evan Roy, who took second place at 141 pounds. Roy, who graduated from Hesperia High School, reached the championship round after scoring a 14-10 decision over Ahmaad Lewis, of Sacramento City College, in the semifinals. Roy won two other matches by pinfall, and then was pinned by Zachary Parker, of Mt. San Antonio College, in the title match.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Looking back on the High Desert's biggest sports stories of 2023