REVIEW | ITALY 1-1 CROATIA EURO2024



Italy stay alive in EURO2024 with a dramatic late draw against Croatia to finish second in Group B.

The first period of this game was far from thrilling. Considering Italy needed a point to secure safe passage to the next round then that sholdn’t come as a surprise.

Luciano Spalletti had made changes to shape and personnel. Despite playing with two front men the Italian style was more conservative as they sat in trying to look after what would be a vital point. The Azzurri didn’t offer a lot going forward but that wasn’t the game plan.

Croatia didn’t offer an awful lot either, but a cagey first half without goals suited both teams with Italy guarding their point and Croatia biding their time. The Balkan side would be happy to reach the latter stages of the game with the possibility of stealing a historic victory.

Luka Modric gave Croatia the lead after 53 minutes having missed a penalty just moments earlier. Gianluigi Donnarumma, who has been fantastic for Italy, saved the spot kick and another golden opportunity but couldn’t keep out the rebound from Modric.

The pendulum swung and Croatia became the team in control. Italy introduced Federico Chiesa immediately and the onus was now on them to score the next goal in this game. The winger made an instant impact and all of a sudden an Italy team that decided to actually attack looked very capable of scoring.

Only with five or ten minutes remaining did the game really open up and this meant some joy going forward for Croatia on the counter too. Italy forward Gianluca Scamacca came off the bench and almost got on the end of a late Chiesa cross, but it wasn’t to be.

Eight minutes of stoppage time gave Italy time to throw everything they could at the Croatia goal, as the side in red and white retreated knowing that an Italian goal would end their own EURO2024 journey. Was there one more big chance in waiting for Italy?

Remarkably, there was. With about 20 seconds left of stoppage time a fantastic strike from Mattia Zaccagni rattled the back of the net sending Italy delirious and Croatia to the depths of despair. A fantastic forward run from Calafiori opened up the Croatia defense and the finish from Zaccagni was perfect. Cue scenes of Italian jubilation. The Azzurri title defense goes on.



Joseph O’Sullivan | GIFN