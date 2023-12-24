Revere vs. Mayfield boys basketball: Wildcats battle back but fall to Minutemen, 68-65

Dec. 23—Mayfield built up a 10-point lead after the first quarter against Revere at the NEO Youth Elite Christmas Classic on Dec. 23. But the Minutemen roared back to take the halftime lead.

The Wildcats came back to tie the game as it went to the fourth. The teams traded the lead several times as time wound down in the final frame.

Revere pushed its advantage to three with a pair of Evan Oravecz free throws with five seconds left. The Wildcats had a good look from halfcourt, but it banked off the glass and fell short.

The Minutemen took the win, 68-65, as Mayfield fell to 0-7 on the season.

Mayfield got out to the early lead with its ability to get several players involved in the attack. They were able to get things going on the drive and from the perimeter.

Revere responded in the second with several second-chance looks and took advantage of them. The board control for the Minutemen also led to several strong looks from outside with kickouts to open looks.

Mayfield coach Will Brand told his team to hit the reset button on defense if they wanted to mount a comeback.

"It's about us closing out better on shooters," Brand said. "We lost focus on our end and didn't come out with the same intensity. We had about three bad turnovers in a row, and Revere scored on two of them. In situations like that, we need to stop the bleeding."

The Wildcats did just that and were able to balance out the rebounding differential. Scoring was a well-balanced attack for the Wildcats.

Mason Lathan led them with 22 points, while Xavier Vickerstaff had 14 and Andre Avery had 12.

Vickerstaff had a 3 that rattled home late in the fourth that pushed Mayfield ahead by one. Brand is happy to see the team sharing the load when it comes to scoring and rebounding.

"We're still learning," Brand said. "They're getting hungrier and hungrier for the win. It's a lot better than the start of the season. It hadn't hit at that point yet that they were getting hurt by the loss. We're playing better now, and we're seeing them focus more on the small things."

Revere responded with an equally-as-balanced attack. Oravecz led the team with 16 points, while Conner Groce (15 points), Carson Banks (12 points) and Christian Rached (10 points) kept the Minutemen in it as Mayfield tried to come back.

Rached scored on a drive to the basket that gave Revere the lead back with under a minute to play. After Mayfield was unable to respond, Oravecz went to the line and hit a pair of free throws that pushed the lead to three.

Brand has seen his team continue to improve as the season has progressed and know if they continue to work on the little things, the win will come in time.

"We need to makes smarter plays," Brand said. "The turnovers, not boxing out, closing out — those are things that start to add up in the fourth. It's some of the things we always talk about, and the players are starting to see how close we're getting as a team."

The Wildcats continue their quest for that elusive first win when they travel to Twinsburg on Dec. 27.

THE SCORE

Revere 68, Mayfield 65