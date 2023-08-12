Revere Minutemen 2023 high school football preview

Zach Olechnowicz of Revere

REVERE MINUTEMEN

HEAD COACH: Robert Nickol, second year at Revere (3-7); sixth overall (27-23)

LAST YEAR: 3-7, 2-5

POSTSEASON: Division III, Region 10

RETURNING LETTERMEN (17)

Brody Bard, OL-DL, 5-10, 165, Jr.

Andrew Carana, K-P, 5-8, 160, Sr.

Alec Dettling, WR-DB, 5-9, 170, Sr.

Ben Eberhardt, TE-LB, 6-3, 190, Jr.

Luke Farris, QB-DB, 6-2, 175, Jr.

Donovan Farrow, TE-LB, 5-10, 180, Jr.

Aaron French, WR-DB, 5-10, 170, Jr.

AJ Hall, WR-LB, 5-11, 175, Jr.

Rowan Klein, RB-LB, 5-9, 185, Jr.

Sam Li, RB-LB-DL, 5-11, 200, Sr.

Gavin Long, OL-DL, 5-8, 220, Jr.

Aidan McKee, OL-DL, 6-1, 225, Jr.

Jefferson McKinnon, OL-DL, 6-1, 240, Sr.

Zach Olechnowicz, RB-LB, 5-8, 195, Sr.

Elijah Sedor, OL-DL, 6-1, 260, So.

Joe Sunkin, OL-DL, 6-1, 160, Jr.

Shawn Wick, WR-DB, 5-8, 160, Sr.

Sam Li of Revere

IMPACT PLAYERS: Zach Olechnowicz and Rowan Klein are primed for breakout seasons. Olechnowicz ran for 593 yards and four touchdowns on 169 carries last season. He also had 11 receptions for 261 yards and two TDs, and had 42 tackles and an interception. Klein totaled 70 carries for 370 yards and three rushing TDs, one receiving TD and 31 tackles. ... Sam Li led Revere in total tackles (101), solo tackles (57) and fumbles recovered (three) in 2022. Li also shared the team lead in interceptions (two) and fumbles forced (two). ... "Zach Olechnowicz has been the leading rusher the last two years," Nickol said. "Sam Li was a second team All-Northeast Ohio Inland District linebacker last year and led us in tackles. Sam also plays H back. Rowan Klein is our secondary ballcarrier and he also plays on defense. Jefferson McKinnon is our center and he has already committed to Pace University in New York. He is also the long snapper. Luke Farris is returning at quarterback." ... Farris' sophomore season was limited as he had an injury in Week 1 against Woodridge and returned in Week 7. ... "Luke started as a freshman, too, for about half the season at quarterback," Nickol said. "Elijah Sedor is going to be a sophomore. He started at nose tackle for us as a freshman last year and he has a high ceiling."

Rowan Klein of Revere

WHAT'S NEW: Revere is going to have a young team this season after earning wins over Eastlake North, Cuyahoga Falls and Kent Roosevelt last season. ... "What's new to our varsity is our sophomore class," Nickol said. "We had 32 freshmen last year. We were very lucky to have that and we have 25 of them back. We only have a senior class of six, which is just like last year when we only had a senior class of six. We had 29 varsity kids last year. We played Aurora in Week 10 last year and we only had 22 players practicing that week because we were banged up. Going into that game with Aurora was rough. It is nice to finally have some depth. We have 47 varsity kids, so you can actually put practices together and not have to go with half lines. That is the biggest change. We actually look like a regular high school football program now. The depth should be better. We have 23 freshmen and our classes in the seventh and eighth grades are both in the mid 20s." ... Nickol added "eight or nine sophomores will have a big role on varsity." .... Revere is going with white helmets and are introducing a new Patriot logo and new white uniforms.

OUTLOOK: Nickol said McKinnon, McKee, Bard and Sunkin return with starting experience along the offensive line. ... Sedor, Bard, Sunkin and Klein are back with starting experience along the defensive line. ... "The foundation of the team is up front on the offensive and defensive lines," Nickol said. "That is where we have more veteran players. We have a few more juniors there. Our skill position guys, that is where we have to have the sophomores come along. Luke Farris has started about a dozen varsity games coming into his junior year, so we will have a little bit of veteran leadership from the quarterback position, which is big. ... We are going to run the ball. We are not going to be very cute. It is going to be very old school."

Michael Beaven can be reached at mbeaven@thebeaconjournal and is on Twitter at @MBeavenABJ.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Ohio high school football: Revere Minutemen 2023 preview