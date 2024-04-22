'This is a revenge tour.' Braden River flag football team ready to make run for state title

BRADENTON — The motivation for this year’s postseason push began moments after the curtain closed on last season’s playoff run.

Victories over Tampa Catholic and Lecanto High propelled the 2023 Braden River flag football team (14-3) into the region championship game, where a State Final Four berth was at stake. The Pirates came up short in the region final against Tampa Robinson, which went to claim the state championship.

Despite losing eight starting seniors from last year’s squad, the 2024 edition is 15-1 and slated to host a region semifinal against St. Petersburg Keswick Christian on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Braden River's Ameria Smith runs up field against Estero in the Class 1A Regional flag football quarterfinal game in Bradenton on Wednesday, April 17, 2024. Braden River rolled over Estero 41-0.

“This is what we have been looking for since we lost last year,” Braden River senior Ameria Smith said. “We’ve been working hard to make it farther than we did last year.

“This is a revenge tour. We’re knocking on the door.”

A team captain, Smith leads the Pirates with 21 touchdown receptions, ahead of fellow senior Aryana Spainhower with 13. Smith and Spainhower are tied for the team lead in interceptions with 10 apiece.

The Pirates have been dominant this season, outscoring their opponents by the whopping margin of 484 to 76. Their lone loss in the regular season was to St. Petersburg High by the slim margin of 19-14. Eight of the team’s 15 wins have been shutouts.

Braden River's Aryanna Spainhower makes a catch for a touchdown against Estero in the Class 1A Regional flag football quarterfinal game in Bradenton on Wednesday, April 17, 2024. Braden River rolled over Estero 41-0.

“Our young kids have really stepped up,” head coach Amanda Porco said. “They understood what the task was. They knew what was necessary if we were going to be as successful as last year.

“This is a special unit. They always work hard and are fun to be around. They are just a great bunch.”

Senior quarterback Cydnee Brooks has been Braden River’s driving force. She has passed for 49 touchdowns and run for 12 scores. She is also Braden River’s leading rusher, averaging 41.7 yards per game.

Brooks has even mixed in some time at defense back, along with the responsibility that goes with playing quarterback. She intercepted a pair of passes in last Wednesday’s 41-0 over Estero in a region quarterfinal game, returning one of them 30 yards for a touchdown.

Brooks doesn’t mind the double duty, using it in a positive way.

Braden River quarterback Cydnee Brooks runs up field against Estero in the Class 1A Regional flag football quarterfinal game in Bradenton on Wednesday, April 17, 2024. Braden River rolled over Estero 41-0.

“It works out well for me,” Brooks said. “Say I throw an interception or we have a bad drive on offense, it’s not on my mind anymore when I play defense.”

Aubrey Barak has been one of the underclassmen who have stepped up in light of all the graduation departures from last season. The junior wide receiver-linebacker is averaging 11.7 yards per reception.

“It’s a really a sense of accomplishment, especially when you consider all of the seniors we lost from last year,” Barak said. “It’s a great opportunity to be back in the playoffs again.”

Estero head coach Ryan O’Rourke led the Wildcats to a 5-5 record and a district championship in the team’s inaugural flag football season. He saw first-hand what the Pirates are capable of in last week’s region quarterfinal

“The quarterback is a terrific player,” O’Rourke said. “She really made some big-time throws.

“Kudos to them. They really have it rolling.”

