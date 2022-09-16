How revenge played a part in Kansas City Chiefs’ crucial TD catch vs. LA Chargers

Justin Watson had one request of Chiefs receivers coach Joe Bleymaier during a meeting earlier this week: If he got in the game, he wanted a chance at revenge.

And he had a specific route in mind.

It’s two years later, but Watson has long had a hard time forgetting about one October home game against the Chargers in 2020. Watson was with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and all game, the Chargers had gotten him; they’d shaded him to a specific shoulder, playing the tendency he was going to primarily run out-routes.

He did. A lot. So much so that the Chargers’ Michael Davis jumped in front of him during the first quarter, intercepting a pass for a 78-yard pick-six.

So in the days before the Chiefs’ 27-24 home victory over the Chargers on Thursday night, Watson told Bleymaier exactly what he wanted to do if he got in the game as a receiver against L.A.

“I’ve been wanting that out-and-up on that same side for two years,” Watson said, “and finally got it.”

The backstory only makes a rewatch of Watson’s 41-yard touchdown catch — a critical moment for the Chiefs, on a third-and-10 when they were trailing 17-7 in the third quarter — all the more fascinating.

Nasty route by Justin Watson on JC Jackson in that touchdown

pic.twitter.com/3Zptu89rNf — Zuko Samba (@ZukoSamba) September 16, 2022

Watson, to start, wasn’t supposed to be on the field for that play at all. He subbed in because of an injury to receiver Mecole Hardman, who was in on second down but pulled himself out when his ankle issue flared up.

“He got Mecole’s route,” Mahomes said, “and he won it against a Pro Bowl, All-Pro corner.”

Watson had a few extra seconds to prepare himself.

Before running onto the field, he said he heard the play call from offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy. It called for KC to run identical double-moves — out-and-ups — on both sides.

When he lined up left across from JC Jackson — rated by NFL.com as the league’s top cornerback last month — he knew the Chiefs had the man coverage look they needed for the play to have a chance.

He also figured the Chargers’ scouting report hadn’t changed on him in two years. They were going to be expecting him to run toward the sideline.

“We scout their personnel. They scout our personnel,” Watson said. “So I’m sure they put an old clip up (this week).”

This time, though, Watson had the counter-move to take advantage.

He ran a few steps before selling the out. He then snapped back upfield, with a surprised Jackson pirouetting in an attempt to recover deep.

“I know he’s a guy that plays with his eyes, jumps routes and he’s a fantastic corner. So just try to use his aggressiveness,” Watson said. “Pat put a good ball-fake on right at the sticks, and then just take it vertical.”

Jackson closed quickly, but it wasn’t enough. Mahomes eluded a blitz by stepping up in the pocket, finding Watson in the end zone just above Jackson’s outstretched arms.

Chiefs coaches often tell Watson that if he’s open, he should keep running. “Pat’s gonna find you,” they often tell him.

It played out that way this moment, as Watson brought in his first regular-season catch with the Chiefs.

“It’s a game of inches,” Watson said, “and it’s fun when it ends up on your side.”

Watson’s availability was in question just a few days ago. He injured his chest during an Arizona onside kick attempt Sunday, saying he wasn’t sure he’d be able to go earlier in the week.

He credited Chiefs assistant athletic trainer Tiffany Morton for help with his recovery, though, and also the team’s coaching staff for giving him the opportunity.

Not only for his first catch.

But also for some vindication that was a long time coming.

“In that game two years ago, I knew how I wanted to run it, and I’ve been waiting on that route,” Watson said with a smile. “So to see it come up on a Thursday night and a divisional opponent, man, that’s fun.”