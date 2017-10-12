Revenge denied: Penguins continue to get best of Capitals

The Washington Capitals probably want to endure “close, but no cigar against the Pittsburgh Penguins” about as much as they want to hear about falling in the second round.

Wednesday brought back painful memories in both regards.

Much like the Nashville Predators in their bid to get at least a measure of revenge for the 2017 Stanley Cup Final, the Capitals couldn’t beat the Penguins in their first chance in 2017-18. Instead, the Penguins narrowly prevailed by a score of 3-2.

With this result, both teams stand at 2-1-1 in this young season.

Powered by power play

When you look at the raw shot totals (36-22 in Pittsburgh’s favor), one might feel inspired to bash the Capitals for a poor effort. The even-strength numbers were actually quite even, however, as you can see via Natural Stat Trick.

The Penguins’ power play ultimately ended up being the big difference-maker. All three of Pittsburgh’s goals came on the man advantage, as they went 3-for-6 while the Capitals frequently lethal unit went 0-for-4.

Patric Hornqvist on #Pens' 3-2 win over #Caps: "We worked hard and we got some ugly goals, but they count them too." — Stephen Whyno (@SWhyno) October 12, 2017





Sidney Crosby ended the night with an assist while returning forward Patric Hornqvist generated two points.

First taste of Djoos

Christian Djoos‘ first-ever NHL game was as impressive as the puns related to his last name were cringe-inducing. (Maybe as if you were drinking an especially tart juice?)

It seems like the Starburst slogan was the main winner: