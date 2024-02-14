Revel's new Tirade is a rowdy titanium hardtail with a super short adjustable rear-end

Reval tirade hardtail mountain bike.

Revel has released a new titanium hardtail called the Tirade. The brand says the combination of titanium frame, 140mm fork, and progressive geometry is the 'perfect blend of tradition and innovation'.

Taking inspiration from Revel's Rascal trail bike, the 29in wheeled Tirade will be the best hardtail mountain bike in the Revel range for riders who want to tackle any trail, from rowdy to flowy.

The frame is built from cold-formed 3/2.5 titanium tubing and features a headtube, bottom bracket shell, and dropouts CNC machined from solid blocks of 6/4 titanium for additional strength. Low standover height adds maneuverability although Revel says it has maintained plenty of seatpost assertion depth for long dropper posts.

One of the most interesting features of the frame is the UDH-compatible sliding drop-outs. They not only give you the option of running the bike singlespeed, geared, or with SRAM's T-Type Transmission, but they also allow you to adjust the chainstay length by 17mm. That means you can change the length of the rear end from a short 437mm to an even shorter 420mm.

The rest of the geometry looks spot-on for a wide range of trail fun too. A 64.7-degree head angle is combined with a 59mm bottom bracket drop, and a 467mm (medium) reach should find a good balance between stability and agility. Five sizes are said to cater to riders between 5ft1in (155cm) and 6ft8in (203cm) tall.

Revel says that the frame weight for a large frame is 2,290g (5.05lbs).

Pricing and specifications

Revel is offering the Tirade in a frame-only option, as well as five different high-spec builds featuring Fox and Shimano or RockShox and SRAM. All the bikes use Crankbrothers Synthesis Alloy Enduro rims with Industry 9 1/1 hubs, apart from the top-of-the-range SRAM XX Eagle Transmission build which uses Revel's own Carbon RW30 V2 FusionFiber rims and Industry 9 Hydra Hubs.

Pricing starts at $2,499 for the frameset and $5,199 for the SRAM GX Eagle build. For full specs over to Revelbikes.com for more information.