Revel's Rascal V2 promises to be a playful scamp out on the trails with updated, geometry, stiffer chassis, and lower weight

Revel Rascal V2 pictured from the side.

Revel has released the second generation of its popular Rascal trail bike, working on the carbon layup, geometry, and suspension performance to enhance the bike's ride quality.

The Rascal features 130mm of rear travel and is paired with a 140mm fork, landing it right in the middle of the trail bike category and capable of speedy singletrack riding or bigger backcountry missions. The suspension has been tweaked to give the Revel CBF suspension (Canfield Balance Formula, which is the name of the patent) a more stable pedaling platform without affecting the lively ride feel of the original Rascal.

The frame features a new carbon layup which Revel claims makes the Rascal significantly stiffer laterally, claiming an increase of up to 20 percent. While the frame may be more torsionally rigid, Revel says the changes have also dropped the frame weight by 150g as well. Revel quotes the frame to weigh 2,810g in a size medium and without a shock.

Revel Rascal V2 being ridden down a dust trail

Inside the frame, Revel has updated the pivot bolt and added bigger bearings and axles for a stiffer, stronger frame with more durability. Full carbon co-molded guided internal cable routing and a one-tool system for the pivots should make the Rascal easier to work on as well. The frame also now comes with UDH (Universal Derailleur Hanger) which simplifies the sourcing of spare hangers and makes the Rascal compatible with SRAM's direct mount T-Type drivetrains. Finally, Revel includes a Debris Guard for the rear triangle and there are two sets of mounts for bottles/accessories (three sets on XXL).

Geometry has been updated too, although the changes haven't been too radical as Revel wants to keep the Rascal V2 firmly in the trail category. That means the new bike has a slightly slacker 65.5-degree head tube angle, an effective seat tube angle of 76-77 degrees depending on size, and short chainstays at 436mm.

The Rascal V2 is also now available in five sizes, adding a new XXL size for tall riders.

Pricing and specifications

The Rascal V2 comes in six different high-spec builds featuring Fox and Shimano or RockShox and SRAM. All the bikes use Crankbrothers Synthesis Enduro rims with Industry 9 1/1 hubs, apart from the top-of-the-range SRAM XX Eagle Transmission build which uses Revel's own Carbon RW30 V2 FusionFiber rims and Industry 9 Hydra Hubs. It's also available in a frame-only option with either a Fox Float X Factory or a RockShox Super Deluxe Ultimate shock.

Pricing starts at $3,599 for the frameset with a RockShox shock and $5,999 for the SRAM GX Eagle build. For full specs over to Revelbikes.com.