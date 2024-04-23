Revell wants positive finish by Stevenage

Alex Revell played for Stevenage before retiring in 2019 [Rex Features]

Stevenage interim boss Alex Revell wants his side to finish the season "on a high" despite missing out on the League One play-offs.

First-team coach Revell was put in charge for the rest of the season after Steve Evans left last week to return to former club Rotherham United.

He was manager from February 2020 to November 2021 and returned to the club under Evans in early 2022.

"The last few days has shown what we are as a club. When something happens we just come together, knuckle down and deliver," he told BBC Three Counties Radio.

Boro drew 1-1 at Oxford United in Revell's first game in temporary charge, a result which ended their hopes of a top six finish.

"I didn't know how I'd feel. The last time (I was in charge) was tough at times. The lads showed exactly what we've had under the gaffer for the past two years, that spirit and that fight and that intensity," he said.

"When the gaffer left he said to me about bringing people in that you trust and luckily one of my best friends is a pro licence coach and he dropped everything to help me.

"That's what you need. I've learned over the past few years that it's about trusting the people around you."

Evans guided Stevenage to promotion from League Two last season and they were briefly top of the table in the third tier in September.

They spent most of the season in the top six but slipped out of the play-off places on mid-March following back-to-back defeats by Peterborough and Leyton Orient.

Boro will be at home to Cheltenham on Saturday in their final game of the campaign.

"You've always got something to play for, your own performance, your family, the fans, everything. We have to make sure we do everything right. We want to finish the season on a high. It's all about momentum."