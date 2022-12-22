Revealing QBs on AFC, NFC Pro Bowl Games rosters for 2023

The Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) Kirk Cousins interrupted the beginning of the television interview that was being shouted above the euphoric uproar in Minnesota, incredulously repeating his question to the reporter to make sure he had the details right. Yes, the Vikings had just completed the biggest comeback in NFL history, down 33-0 midway through the third quarter before beating Indianapolis 39-36 in overtime on Saturday. ''Something like that doesn't happen to average people,'' Cousins said later.