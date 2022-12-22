Revealing QBs on AFC, NFC Pro Bowl Games rosters for 2023
Take a look at the quarterbacks who were named to the AFC and NFC rosters for the 2023 Pro Bowl Games in Las Vegas, Nevada.
The Titans expect to play the rest of the season without starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill, Paul Kuharsky of paulkuharsky.com reports. Kuharsky said it’s “very likely” Tannehill will not return until next season because of a right ankle injury expected to require surgery to repair. Tannehill originally injured the ankle in an Oct. 23 game against [more]
The Eagles had eight players named to the Pro Bowl on Wednesday night but you can still argue there were snubs. By Dave Zangaro
The 49ers have 6 Pro Bowlers, including one player making his first trip to the NFL’s All-Star game.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) Kirk Cousins interrupted the beginning of the television interview that was being shouted above the euphoric uproar in Minnesota, incredulously repeating his question to the reporter to make sure he had the details right. Yes, the Vikings had just completed the biggest comeback in NFL history, down 33-0 midway through the third quarter before beating Indianapolis 39-36 in overtime on Saturday. ''Something like that doesn't happen to average people,'' Cousins said later.
The NFL announced the complete rosters for the 2023 Pro Bowl Games, a week-long celebration of player skills featuring a new format spotlighting flag football. Six teams are sending at least five players to Las Vegas for the Feb. 5 event, with the Eagles leading the way with eight players. Receiver A.J. Brown, guard Landon [more]
In the Christmas week edition of Four Verts, Charles McDonald reveals who he'd like to see make the playoffs, who is having the most pointless season, and also who might lead the Lions into their bright (??) future.
Matthew Judon is the lone Patriot Pro Bowler.
McSorley, after throwing two second-half interceptions against the Broncos, will make his first NFL start Christmas night against the Bucs.
Kirk Cousins has been on fire the last two games
It's mo surprising that there were three, but it's surprising which three it was.
The Philadelphia Eagles took to social media to offer their reaction to Javon Hargrave being a Pro Bowl snub despite his 10 sacks which puts him tied for 9th in the NFL or 12th overall
3 Raiders headed to 2023 Pro Bowl
Raiders 2 starting guards return to practice
College football recruiting biggest day is in December when most of the top players sign in the early period. A look at the winners and losers.
We could go on and on about Franco Harris' records and honors and achievements, but they only tell a small part of who he was. Here is how I'll remember him. By Reuben Frank
Here are five teams that could bring some fear to a Super Bowl contender if/when they get into the playoff mix by season’s end.
In the first comment by a team official since the Carlos Correa deal fell through, Giants president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi acknowledges there was a disagreement over the star shortstop's physical.
