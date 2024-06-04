Revealing the contract terms for Cardinals 4th-round pick Dadrion Taylor-Demerson

The numbers are in for the contract Arizona Cardinals fourth-round pick Dadrion Taylor-Demerson signed last week.

The fourth choice in the round (No. 104 overall), the 5-foot-10, 197-pound safety from Texas Tech signed a four-year deal worth $4,866,844 that includes a signing bonus of $846,844.

The base salaries are at the league minimum of $795,000 this year; $960,000 in 2025; $1.075 million in 2026 and $1.19 million in 2027.

The contract carries a salary-cap charge of $1,006,711 that is below the top-51 cutoff of $1.055 million so it currently doesn’t count against the cap.

Assuming he is on the roster after the 2024 season, the cap charges will be $1,171,711 in 2025; $1,286,711 in 2026 and $1,401,711 in 2027.

As an example of the how the slotting system works in the NFL, the contract of Broncos wide receiver Troy Franklin, who was selected two picks before Taylor-Demerson and signed Monday, was worth $4,874,836 and included a $854,836 signing bonus. His cap charge this year is $1,008,709.

Patriots guard Layden Robinson, selected between Franklin and Taylor-Demerson, is unsigned. The player picked one slot after Tatlor-Demerson, Chargers defensive lineman Justin Eboige, signed for $4,859,012 with a $839,012 signing bonus and a cap charge in 2024 of $1,004,753.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire