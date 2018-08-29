Revealed: Yaya Toure's most likely destination as Manchester City legend closes on new club

Yaya Toure ‘passes medical’ in London as he nears free transfer, claims agent Dimitry Seluk

Manchester City legend Yaya Toure is set to move to Greece, according to reports.

The 35-year-old imposing Ivorian midfielder departed City at the end of last season after eight years at the club.

Toure, who scored 59 Premier League goals in 211 appearances for the Cityzens, was revealed to be in the brink of finding a new club on Tuesday night.

His agent, Dimitry Seluk, revealed his client had agreed a deal and passed a medical in London, sending social media into meltdown.

Seluk himself added fuel to the fire, but shot down links to West Ham or Crystal Palace – leaving Premier League fans on edge.

But it appears as though the tweets were a front for a move elsewhere, with ESPN reporting the three-time Premier League winner will move across Europe to Olympiacos.

🔥🔥🔥 Toure @YayaToure has passed a medical in London. Yaya is close to signing a new contract. — Dimitry Seluk (@dmitriseluk) August 28, 2018





It's not West Ham, 100%.

Yaya is a champion. The last place is not for him 😃 https://t.co/eDGeI0EvFf — Dimitry Seluk (@dmitriseluk) August 28, 2018





It's not Crystal Palace, 100%.

Roy Hodgson said he doesn't know when his players' birthdays are (https://t.co/lE2HLA4Yo9)

Can Yaya go there? 😂😂😂 https://t.co/eDGeI0EvFf — Dimitry Seluk (@dmitriseluk) August 28, 2018

Story Continues









Representatives from the club would be in the country this week as they look to complete a Europa League victory over Burnley – with a 3-1 first leg victory behind them.

According to the website, the Greek club sees Toure as a pivotal clog in a machine which could see them improve on a third-place finish last season.



