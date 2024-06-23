Revealed: Why Nico Williams’ move to Barcelona is completely off the table

If his remarkable displays at Athletic Club were not enough, Nico Williams has been proving his talent with wonderful performances at Euro 2024.

Nico’s contributions have not gone unnoticed, with the forward emerging as one of Barcelona’s priority targets in the coming summer.

Nico, in fact, has been identified as the ideal offensive partner for Lamine Yamal, as the duo has already shone in the ongoing Euro 2024.

Nico Williams’ move is off the table

However, Barcelona fans holding their breath for a Nico Williams swoop can exhale – a move for the young winger is, most likely, dead in the water.

Club sources have revealed to Barça Universal that Williams’ wage demands are simply too high for the Blaugrana to consider.

This comes shortly after Williams stated his happiness at Athletic Club, effectively shutting down transfer rumours.

Nico and Yamal have done superbly at Euro 2024 (Photo by KENZO TRIBOUILLARD/AFP via Getty Images)

“I’ve just signed a new deal at Athletic a few weeks ago, I feel very good there. I’m very happy at Athletic,” he said.

However, it appears finances might also be playing a significant role. Williams is seeking a hefty salary that would leave Barcelona with no option but to break the bank, which is not a possibility right now.

Barcelona are already struggling to register existing players due to the club’s astronomical salary mass. Taking on another high earner, especially one who hasn’t proven himself outside of La Liga, could prove to be a big gamble.

Barça can possibly weigh a move for Nico Williams if they are able to sell at least one of their two fringe wingers in Raphinha and Ferran Torres. But as things stand, neither of the two players are keen on leaving Barça.

It seems the dream of seeing Williams in Blaugrana stripes will have to wait for another transfer window, if at all.