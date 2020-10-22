Revealed: Why in big games Manchester United are better without Paul Pogba and win more often with a back three

“We might see this system again, of course,” mused Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as he reflected on the successful deployment of his 3-4-1-2 formation against Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday night. “We’ve had some good games in it.”

They have certainly had that but, as Solskjaer left the Parc des Princes with a spring in his step, the impending visit of Chelsea to Old Trafford on Saturday night will doubtless have focused the Manchester United manager’s mind.

What is United's best tactical setup?

United had employed the same system against Frank Lampard’s side in their FA Cup semi-final at Wembley three months earlier and, suffice to say on that particular day, it crashed and burned. United lost 3-1 and were never at the races as Chelsea matched up and dominated.

As an illustration of the inconsistent, Jekyll and Hyde nature of this United side, it is revealing but that does not mean Solskjaer would be unwise to persist with a system to which his players have looked far more suited in big games as they bid to build on the momentum garnered by handsome wins against Newcastle and PSG.

Indeed, United had got the better of Chelsea using it in their two previous meetings and, while Solskjaer will be wary about what happened at Wembley in July, structurally United were unrecognisable against PSG to the side that was routinely in disarray defensively against Tottenham and Crystal Palace and even Brighton.

United win more big matches with a back three

Statistics do not always convey the whole picture but a pattern has emerged that shows United to be more effective in high profile fixtures with a back three instead of a back four, and there is an added bounce when Paul Pogba - omitted in Paris this week - does not start.

Between that first PSG victory in March last year and Tuesday night’s triumphant return to the French capital, United have won just four of 13 big matches in which they started with a back four - a 31 per cent win ratio - during which time they conceded 24 goals at an average of 1.84 per game.

By contrast, that win ratio jumps to 50 per cent with a back three in 10 matches over the same period. United have scored marginally less using that system - an average of 1.1 goals per game compared to 1.3 with a back four, proof it has its drawbacks - but the difference defensively is pronounced, with Solskjaer’s side conceding 1.1 goals per game on average.

Factor in Pogba and the picture becomes starker still. United’s 4-0 win over Chelsea at the start of last season remains the only big game the club have won from eight in this 20-month timeframe in which the France midfielder has started, seven of which involved a back four. Eighteen goals were shipped, just eight scored and five of the matches ended in defeat.

Without Pogba starting, United have won eight and drawn two of 15 games, scoring 20 goals and conceding 17. With a back three without him, there were five wins and a draw from nine games. Even the best wins with a back four came without Pogba in the side: the 2-1 victories over Spurs and Manchester City in December last year and PSG first time around.

To Pogba’s credit, he did well when introduced in the 67th minute on Tuesday and Solskjaer reverted to a back four but perhaps there is more value in using the midfielder as an impact substitute in these kinds of games.

