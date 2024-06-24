Revealed – Why Inter Milan Lead The Race To Sign Sampdoria & Italy U18 Defender

Inter Milan are ahead of the competition in the race to sign Sampdoria defender Giovanni Leoni this summer due to the possibility of sending players the other way.

This according to today’s print edition of Genoa-based newspaper Il Secolo XIX, via FCInterNews. They report that the Blucerchiati are keen on both Sebastiano Esposito and Francesco Pio Esposito.

Teenage defender Leoni spent last season on loan at Sampdoria.

The 17-year-old was at the Marassi on loan from Padova.

Despite his young age, Leoni carved out a place for himself at the heart of the Ligurian side’s defense.

Sampdoria had a purchase option to sign Leoni from Padova for €1.5 million. And there was never any question that they would exercise this.

Even if the Blucerchiati do not keep hold of the teenager, they can certainly sell him for a profit.

Now, the question is whether Sampdoria will keep hold of Leoni for another season as they take another run at promotion back to Serie A after remaining in the second division last season.

Inter see Leoni as a target. Reportedly, they want to sign the 17-year-old this summer, and then send him back to Sampdoria on loan for next season.

The Nerazzurri reportedly had scouts watching Leoni during a Serie B match between Sampdoria and Ternana in April.

Inter Could Sign Sampdoria Defender Giovanni Leoni With Player + Cash Offer

Inter are not the only team keen on Leoni though. Juventus have reportedly shown an interest in the teenage defender.

And Torino and Napoli are both also hoping to bring the teenage defender to Serie A.

Meanwhile, the likes of Monaco and Tottenham Hotspur are also tracking Leoni.

Therefore, Inter will have to beat the competition if they are to complete a deal for the teenage defender.

But according to Il Secolo XIX, it could be the insertion of a player going the other way that proves key to Inter getting a deal done for Leoni.

Strikers Francesco Pio Esposito and Sebastiano Esposito are of particular interest to Sampdoria.

The latter had actually spent last season on loan with the Ligurian club.

However, Empoli are also accelerating in their own pursuit of Sebastiano Esposito as well.