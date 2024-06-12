Revealed – Why Inter Milan Have Dropped Interest In Brazil Star To Pursue Spain International

Inter Milan have cooled their interest in Athletico Paranaense’s Bento to go after Genoa goalkeeper Josep Martinez.

Today’s print edition of Milan-based newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport, via FCInterNews, report that the Nerazzurri have turned their attention to the Spaniard as they felt negotiations with Athletico were not taking off.

One of Inter’s first priorities this summer has been to sign a new goalkeeper.

And the profile that the Nerazzurri are seeking is clear. They want a young keeper who will not only back up Yann Sommer next season, but also be capable of inheriting the starting spot in goal.

For the past few weeks and months, Inter’s first choice in goal has appeared to be Bento.

The Brazilian international has been on the Nerazzurri’s radar since at least last summer.

And reports suggest that Bento would be very keen on a move to Inter.

However, the question has always been of whether Inter would be able to agree a deal with Athletico.

According to the Gazzetta, particularly with the competition of clubs from the Premier League for Bento’s signature, Inter have found that negotiations to sign the 24-year-old would be very tricky.

Inter Milan Turn Attention From Bento To Josep Martinez

Given the continued difficulties in making progress to sign Bento, Inter have also looked at other targets.

There have been a couple young keepers within Serie A that the Nerazzurri have been monitoring.

These have reportedly included Udinese’s Maduka Okoye and Lazio’s Christos Mandas.

But there is one name above all who Inter are keen on.

The Nerazzurri consider Genoa keeper Josep Martinez to be an ideal profile in goal after the season that he had with the Grifone.

And now, the Nerazzurri are ready to go after the 26-year-old former RB Leipzig keeper.

The Gazzetta report that Inter could make the decisive move to sign Martinez as early as this weekend.

Genoa will want around €20 million for the Spanish international.