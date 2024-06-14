Revealed – Why Inter Milan Have Decided On Ex RB Leipzig Goalkeeper Over Brazil & Nigeria Internationals

Inter Milan are prioritizing a move for Genoa goalkeeper Josep Martinez over Athletico Paranaense’s Bento and Udinese’s Maduka Okoye for a couple reasons.

According to Italian outlet FCInterNews, the combination of Martinez’s price tag and proven quality in Serie A have marked him out as the right option in goal for the Nerazzurri.

Everything now looks set to go ahead as far as 26-year-old former RB Leipzig keeper Martinez joining Inter.

There are still some details to work out as far as the transfer.

But the Nerazzurri have been accelerating in talks with Genoa in recent days.

As FCIN note, Martinez was not the only keeper that Inter have been keeping tabs on.

Most notable, there is Brazil international Bento. For over a year, the 24-year-old has been on Inter’s radar.

And reports over the last few weeks suggested that the Nerazzurri would make a serious attempt to land the Brazilian early this summer.

However, Bento’s price tag has risen too high.

The 24-year-old’s form for his club and status as a full Brazilian international mean that he will not come cheap. There is now significant transfer interest in him, including from the Premier League.

FCIN note that Athletico Paranaense have set an ambitious valuation of €40 million for Bento.

Inter, by contrast, only want to invest €20 million in a keeper this summer.

That gap is simply too large to cover in negotiations.

Inter Milan See Josep Martinez As Right Choice Over Bento & Okoye

The fact that Bento now looks to be out of reach has led Inter to search for a goalkeeper in Serie A.

And there are a few keepers in the Italian top flight who fit the profile Inter are seeking – young and with margins for growth.

One such goalkeeper is Udinese’s Maduka Okoye. The 23-year-old Nigerian international impressed over the second half of the campaign.

However, Udinese are not too keen to sell Okoye this summer.

The Friulani want to keep hold of the Nigerian for another season, in the hopes that continued good form will see his value increase.

And Inter do not quite see Okoye as having proven himself at the level they require.

Martinez, on the other hand, had a first season in Serie A with Genoa that has fully convince Inter.

The Nerazzurri see the Spanish international as more than ready to back up Yann Sommer. And then eventually succeed the Swiss in goal in the long term.

Therefore, given that Martinez will cost less than €20 million – particularly given that his contract with Genoa runs out at the end of next June – the stars have aligned for Inter to choose him.