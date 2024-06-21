Revealed – Why Inter Milan Consider Bologna Star As Ideal Replacement For Netherlands Euro 2024 Star

Inter Milan believe Bologna star Dan Ndoye would be the right profile to replace Denzel Dumfries who could be heading towards the exit door.

The Nerazzurri could part ways with the Dutchman in the summer if they fail to agree on a contract extension.

The 28-year-old’s current deal will expire in 2025, and the Italian champions wouldn’t want to run the risk of losing his services for free a year later.

Therefore, the Beneamata have been on the lookout for a new right wingback.

But despite being an offensive winger, Ndoye is reportedly on top of the shortlist.

The 23-year-old joined Bologna last summer, and played his part in the club’s historic Champions League qualification.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport via FcInterNews, the Nerazzurri prefer Ndoye over the other options.

This includes the likes of Spezia’s Emil Holm, Man United’s Aaron Wan-Bissaka and RB Salzburg youngster Amar Dedic.

As the pink newspaper explains, Inter likes Ndoye’s ductility, as they feel he has the ability to stretch all over the right flank and offer his contributions on both ends of the field.

Inter Milan Feel Dan Ndoye Is The Perfect Candidate To Replace Denzel Dumfries

Inter director Dario Baccin was in the stands to scout the Switzerland international in the Euro 2024 encounter against Scotland a couple of days ago.

The Nerazzurri official was reportedly impressed with what he saw.

However, the former FC Basel star won’t come cheap, as Bologna are reportedly seeking 25 million euros for his services. His contract with the Rossoblu is valid until June 2027.

But for now, Inter won’t launch an onslaught for the Swiss winger. The club’s priority at the moment is sorting the future of Dumfries.

The Netherlands star has expressed his desire to stay at Appiano Gentile. Nevertheless, the contract talks between the two parties have yet to bear their fruits.