Revealed: Why Atletico Madrid’s plan to loot Barcelona for Joao Felix has failed

Atletico Madrid’s plan to sell Joao Felix to Barcelona for a large fee is facing a significant obstacle because the forward has not played even a single minute in the ongoing European Championship.

It is said that Atletico hoped to find a buyer willing to pay over €50 million for Felix, but each passing day makes this seem more complicated.

Instead of increasing his market value, Felix’s lack of playing time in the tournament is diminishing it. After two matches with his national team, Felix has not stepped onto the field once, not even as a substitute.

During Portugal’s comeback against the Czech Republic and their easy victory over Turkey, coach Roberto Martinez did not see fit to use Felix.

Atletico have accepted the fate

Joao Felix has not played a single minute at the Euros. (Photo by Carlos Rodrigues/Getty Images)

The forward has been watching from the bench while other Portuguese attackers take the spotlight, meaning that Felix, who has a contract with Atletico until 2029, seems to be missing yet another chance to prove himself.

Since January 2023, Atletico have accepted that Felix might not succeed as a player for them. Efforts to find a club willing to sign him have failed repeatedly.

Managers like Frank Lampard at Chelsea and Xavi at Barcelona did not consider Felix essential to their teams, and now the same is happening with the national team.

Hansi Flick, on the other hand, is ready to give this a shot, but a lot depends on the negotiations between Atletico Madrid and Barcelona.

This situation is becoming a soap opera. Unless he starts getting more playing time, starting with the next match against Georgia, Atletico’s hope to transfer him seems unrealistic.

As of now, Felix’s desire to return to Barcelona on loan seems to be the only feasible option, though Atletico would only consider this if no better solution arises. Thus, it looks like a long and uncertain summer lies ahead.