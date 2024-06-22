Revealed – WeBuild Plans For First Phase Of San Siro Renovations

WeBuild have given their plans for the first phase of the renovation of the San Siro.

This according to La Repubblica, via FCInterNews. The outlet report that the plans centre around completely revamping the first tier of the stadium, as well as adding more space for a club museum, restaurants, and retail.

Yesterday, WeBuild presented their plans to renovate the San Siro in a meeting with Inter Milan and AC Milan.

The renovation of the iconic stadium is an idea of Milan Mayor Beppe Sala.

The Mayor wants to keep the Nerazzurri, the Rossoneri, or both, at the San Siro.

For years, Inter and Milan have been pushing to build a new stadium.

Initially, the clubs had tried to gain approval to demolish the San Siro and build a new stadium in its place. Then, after that proved possible, the two clubs have focused their efforts elsewhere.

Inter are working on building in Rozzano. And Milan in San Donato.

However, Milan Mayor Sala has been hoping that renovations to the San Siro could bring it up to the requirements of the clubs. And that this would convince them to make a u-turn and stay in the stadium.

WeBuild Present Plans For First Phase Of San Siro Renovations

Key to Inter and Milan’s concerns with the existing San Siro is the stadium’s inability to generate revenues commensurate to Europe’s other big clubs.

WeBuild have aimed to address this with the first phase of their plans.

Firstly, the architectural design firm have proposed plans to renovate the first tier of the San Siro.

This could allow for more hospitality seating, which would generate more revenues.

Then, there would be the idea of adding a club museum as well mas restaurants and retail.

That would entail further opportunities for revenue generation.

And lastly, La Repubblica report, WeBuild have outlined plans for the possibility of further development outside the stadium.

Additionally, there could be a larger parking structure which Inter and Milan could gain revenues vrom.