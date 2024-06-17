Revealed – Two Players Inter Milan Offering Venezia As Part Of Deal For USMNT Star

Revealed – Two Players Inter Milan Offering Venezia As Part Of Deal For USMNT Star

Inter Milan are ready to offer Gaetano Oristanio or Filip Stankovic to Venezia as part of a deal for midfielder Tanner Tessmann.

This according to Italian broadcaster Sky Sport Italia, via FCInterNews.

22-year-old Venezia midfielder Tessmann has emerged as a major target for Inter.

The Nerazzurri have already been in negotiations with the newly-promoted club to sign the US international.

Inter’s plan is to sign Tessmann this summer, and then loan him back to Venezia.

Tessmann will hardly have a place in the Inter squad next season.

The Nerazzurri will go into next season with six senior midfielders, all potentially starting-quality.

There will be Nicolo Barella, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Hakan Calhanogu, Piotr ZIelinski, Kristjan Asllani, and Davide Frattesi.

But then in twelve months’ time, Inter could consider whether to have Tessmann in their first team squad.

Inter Milan Offer Oristantio & Stankovic To Venezia As Part Of Tanner Tessmann Deal

Venezia want a fee of around €7-8 million to sell Tessmann.

And according to Sky, Inter’s plan is to try and lower that amount by including a player going the other way.

According to Sky, there are two players in particular who Inter have offered that would be of interest to the Venetian club.

One is attacking midfielder Gaetano Oristanio.

Oristanio spent last season on loan with Cagliari. However, the Rossoblu have not signed him on a permanent basis.

Then, there is also young goalkeeper Filip Stankovic.

Stankovic spent last season on loan with Sampdoria in Serie B.

According to Sky, Venezia are interested in both Oristanio and Stankovic. Therefore, both are candidates to be part of a cash-plus-player deal for midfielder Tessmann.

Meanwhile, Venezia are not the only Serie A club with an interest in Oristanio.

Genoa also see the 22-year-old as a prospective target. There would be the possibility of his being part of negotiations for goalkeeper Josep Martinez.