Revealed – Three Players’ Futures Inter Milan Must Sort Out Before Moving For Genoa Star

Inter Milan will have to sort out the futures of Marko Arnautovic, Joaquin Correa, and Valentin Carboni before a move for Albert Gudmundsson.

This according to today’s print edition of Rome-based newspaper Corriere dello Sport, via FCInterNews. The newspaper report that Inter’s interest in Gudmundsson remains alive, but that they have work to do.

Gudmundsson is Inter’s main target in attack for the summer transfer window.

The 26-year-old Iceland international is a player who the Nerazzurri see as having the right profile to complete their attack.

Gudmundsson’s dribbling ability and technical proficiency in tight spaces are not something that the other forwards in the Inter squad currently have.

Moreover, the former AZ Alkmaar player is versatile. He showed with Genoa that he can play as a second striker, out wide, or even drop into midfield.

Gudmundsson scored fourteen goals and made four assists for the Grifone last season.

Inter Must Sort Out Arnautovic, Correa & Carboni Futures Before Gudmundsson Move

The Corriere report that Inter are still keen to do a deal to sign Gudmundsson.

But the Nerazzurri cannot make the transfer happen right away.

There is currently a log jam in Inter’s attack, with three players whose futures they must sort out.

One would be Arnautovic. The 35-year-old has a year left to go on his contract – and his potential departure would certainly help to make room for Gudmundsson’s arrival.

That is even more true of Correa.

The former Lazio forward is back at Inter following a deeply underwhelming loan spell at Marseille.

One way or another, Inter want to offload Correa this summer. And it would be absolutely mandatory that they do so if they are to think about signing Gudmundsson.

Lastly, the Corriere note, Inter are considering cashing in on Valentin Carboni.

The Nerazzurri would listen to offers of around €30 million for the 19-year-old. And such a transfer would certainly help pave the way for a Gudmundsson deal.