Revealed: How Thamsanqa Sangweni ended up at Orlando Pirates

Wits were involved in a row with the Sea Robbers over Tlhone, but both teams put their differences aside to by making sacrifices in the process

Goal has gathered exclusive information on how Thamsanqa Sangweni ended up at Orlando Pirates when he looked set to join Bidvest Wits.

According to an impeccable source privy to the situation, the Students offered to drop their interest in Sangweni and allowed Bucs to sign the midfielder in exchange that they drop their pusuit for Bokang Tlhone.

Tlhone was found to have signed two separate pre-contracts with both Wits and Pirates, and the two clubs were involved in a long discussion to try and reach an amicable solution.

In the end, Wits CEO Jose Ferreira and Dr Irvin Khoza put their differences aside and settled for what was a win-win situation for both teams.

"Jose (Ferreira) spoke to the chairman (Dr Irvin Khoza) that he would allow him to sign Sangweni if he lets Tlhone join Wits," the source told Goal.

"They both agreed to let Tlhone join Wits, and that's how Pirates managed to sign Sangweni," concluded the source.

Sangweni had already started training with the Clever Boys when Pirates signed him from Chippa United.

The PSL champions signed two midfielders in Daylon Claasen and Steven Pienaar to plug the gap in the middle of the park.

The two South Africa internationals recently returned from Europe in an effort to revive their careers in the PSL.