Revealed: Star Real Madrid forward stays untouchable despite Mbappe’s arrival

Real Madrid’s president, Florentino Perez, has firmly warned Paris Saint-Germain that their star forward, Vinicius Jr, is not for sale, reports Mundo Deportivo.

It is said that even with the arrival of Kylian Mbappe at Real Madrid, Vinicius Jr’s position and importance at the club remain unchanged, as both players, despite playing in similar positions, are seen as crucial assets.

Vinicius is currently the main player for the club, adored by fans at the Santiago Bernabeu, and a top contender for the Ballon d’Or. It is believed that Perez holds Vinicius in high regard.

In Madrid, the belief is strong that both Vinicius and Mbappe are among the most influential players in the world.

The club feels they are compatible and can play together seamlessly. Now, it will be up to Carlo Ancelotti to make the most of their combined talents.

Vinicius is linked to PSG

Many speculated that Mbappe joining Real Madrid might lead to Vinicius’ departure, but this is not the case.

Despite PSG’s long-standing interest in Vinicius as a potential counter-move to losing Mbappé, Real Madrid has no plans to sell the Brazilian forward. Even the player has expressed his desire to spend his entire career at Real Madrid.

Real Madrid are in no mood to sell Vinicius Jr. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

It is said that PSG continue to monitor Vinicius’ situation closely, but convincing him to leave Madrid is a tough challenge.

Perez, meanwhile, remains Vinicius’ strongest supporter within the club as he had personally ensured his signing when he was just 16, spending €45 million to bring him from Flamengo.

Perez is absolutely clear about Vinicius

Vinicius’ journey at Real Madrid has had its difficulties, but Perez has always believed in him and now enjoys seeing his successes, particularly in crucial matches like the Champions League finals.

Back in 2021, during an interview, Perez made it clear that Vinicius was not for sale. Vinicius is not for sale. Vinicius is not for sale, nor is he to be touched,” he stated.

Additionally, Vinicius signed a contract extension in October 2023, which keeps him at the club until 2027. His release clause is set at a staggering €1,000 million, making it almost impossible for any club to buy him out of his contract.