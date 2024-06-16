Revealed: Reasons why Real Madrid captain is contemplating exit

Real Madrid bid Toni Kroos an emotional farewell toward the end of last season, as the German midfielder opted not to pursue continuity in the Spanish capital and instead ride off into the sunset.

However, as the summer transfer window looms large, it appears the German maestro will not be the only veteran hitting the exit door for Los Blancos.

Indeed, Nacho Fernandez’s future continues to be up in the air, as his Real Madrid contract is set to expire in a few days.

Why Nacho is mulling over a departure

The Real Madrid centre-back has been reported to have received a lucrative two-year offer from Al Ittihad, who would nearly quadruple his current salary.

Aside from the appealing financial package from Saudi Arabia, according to AS, Nacho is inclined to leave for other reasons.

Nacho feels his role has diminished under Carlo Ancelotti. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

For one, the Spanish defender believes that under Ancelotti, his position on the team has not evolved.

Even though he had an impressive season, missing important games like the league Clasico at Santiago Bernabeu and the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals against Manchester City has caused him to reevaluate his future.

This season, he has participated in 45 of the 55 games, missing just three because of suspensions.

Yet, his future at the club appears doubtful owing to the return of Rafa Marin from loan, the presence of Antonio Rudiger, and the return of Eder Militao and David Alaba from injury.

Moreover, Nacho’s thoughts have also been impacted by the persistent speculations that Real Madrid is interested in signing Leny Yoro. In the event that Nacho departs, Yoro might join either this summer.

As such, given the competition in defence next season and the reported wage hike at Al Ittihad, it is likely that Nacho will end up departing the Merengues.