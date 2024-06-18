Revealed: The reason Porto are so insistent on signing Barcelona forward

In the past few days, FC Porto have become a leading candidate to acquire Barcelona forward Vitor Roque.

It is said that Porto have conveyed to Barcelona’s sporting director, Deco, that they want him for the next season and could even offer him a significant role on the team, something that is extremely tempting for Barcelona to refuse.

Interestingly, according to a report from SPORT, the motivation behind Porto’s pursuit of Roque is financial.

Why are Porto insistent on Roque?

Much like Barcelona, Porto need to raise funds through the sale of key players to balance their budget.

This will allow them to search for more cost-effective options in the market and one of the primary players they intend to sell is their main striker, Evanilson.

Evanilson has attracted interest from Premier League clubs and Mehdi Taremi is set to transfer from Porto to Inter Milan as well.

Porto have promised regular game time to Vitor Roque. (Photo by PAU BARRENA/AFP via Getty Images)

This means Roque would have the opportunity to gain valuable playing time even if Porto sign another striker; a fact that Barcelona are aware of.

Barcelona will try to register Roque

Currently, Deco is not making any final decisions about Roque as he will start the preseason under the guidance of Hansi Flick.

The first task for Barcelona concerning the Brazilian forward is to fit him into the salary budget for the next season.

If Barcelona cannot register him for the new season, a transfer will be the next option. At this point, Porto appear to be the most likely destination.

In that regard, the sports management at Barcelona believes that Roque and his agent, Andre Cury, will eventually agree to a loan move if necessary.

Initially, Cury had dismissed this idea but has since informed the club that he would not oppose the decision made by Deco and Hansi Flick.

Deco and Porto’s president, Andre Villas-Boas, plan to maintain contact in the coming days to continue discussing the potential transfer of Roque.