Revealed – One Key Step For Inter Milan To Meet Coach’s Wage Demands In Contract Extension Talks

Inter Milan are yet to offer high enough add-ons to meet the wage demands of coach Simone Inzaghi.

This according to today’s print edition of Milan-based newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport, via FCInterNews. The newspaper anticipate that further add-ons could be the key that unlocks the contract extension negotiations once and for all.

At the moment, Inzaghi earns €5 million net per season. He signed his most recent contract extension with Inter last summer.

That amount rises to right around €6 million net with the inclusion of add-ons.

But the 48-year-old former Lazio coach is certainly due a pay raise.

Inter are keen to tie down Inzaghi on a new deal, and also to reward his work in guiding the team to the Serie A title in emphatic fashion over the season just gone.

Therefore, the Nerazzurri’s offer as far as an extension for the coach stands at around €6.5 million net per season.

That would be an increase on what Inzaghi already earns of €1.5 million net per season, in terms of a base amount.

But then there would also be the addition of add-ons to consider. And that could be the key, reports the Gazzetta.

Add-Ons Key In Inter Milan Simone Inzaghi Contract Extension Talks

Yesterday, Inter held a meeting with Inzaghi’s agent Tullio Tinti.

After the meeting, Tinti confirmed that the talks have been positive. But also stressed that there is work to be done.

Therefore, the question now looks to be what Inter must further do to wrap things up.

And the Gazzetta report that add-ons are key to having Inzaghi put pen to paper.

As far as the base amount in Inter’s new wage offer to the coach, it is satisfactory.

However, the Gazzetta report, Inzaghi’s representatives do not see the add-ons in the present offer as high enough.

Therefore, raising the add-ons could be the key to Inter convincing Inzaghi in the next meeting.