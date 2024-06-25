Revealed – How Much Signing Spain International Will Weigh On Inter Milan 2024-25 Balance Sheet

Revealed – How Much Signing Spain International Will Weigh On Inter Milan 2024-25 Balance Sheet

Signing goalkeeper Josep Martinez from Genoa will weigh around €5.38 million on Inter Milan’s balance sheet for the 2024-25 fiscal year.

This according to Italian news outlet Calcio e Finanza. The football finance outlet detail the costs involved in bringing the 26-year-old in for the Nerazzurri.

It’s not official yet. Inter have yet to wrap up the signing of goalkeeper Martinez from Genoa.

However, the transfer now appears to be just days away.

Reportedly, Inter will complete a deal for the former RB Leipzig and Las Palmas keeper by this weekend.

Martinez is the player who Inter have identified as their new long-term goalkeeper.

Therefore, over the last couple of weeks, the Nerazzurri have been in talks with Genoa to try and secure a deal for the Spanish international’s signature.

Initially, the two clubs had been discussing the possibility of a player-plus-cash deal.

Attacking midfielder Gaetano Oristanio had been the player who the Grifone had hoped to bring in from Inter as part of Martinez’s transfer.

However, the interest of Venezia in Oristanio slowed these talks down. Therefore, Inter and Genoa will reportedly agree a straight cash deal for Martinez.

How Much Josep Martinez Will Weigh On Inter Milan 2024-25 Balance Sheet

Reportedly, the total cash value of the deal for Martinez will be €15 million.

Inter will outlay an initial fee of €13 million. Then, there will be a further €2 million in add-ons.

As Calcio e Finanza note, for their 2024-25 balance sheet, the Nerazzurri will only amortize the official fee.

Therefore, the total amortization value of the 26-year-old keeper will be around €2.6 million.

Meanwhile, Inter have also agreed personal terms with Martinez.

The Spaniard is ready to sign a five-year deal until the end of June 2029. This will see him earn €1.5 million net per season.

Inter will pay €2.78 million gross per season.

Therefore, adding together the amortization cost and Martinez’s gross wages, the Spaniard’s signing will weigh around €5.38 million on Inter’s balance sheet for the next fiscal year.