Revealed: What Messi said about Busquets after just two days together

Busquets and Messi embrace.

Pep Guardiola has said it took only two days of training together for Lionel Messi to tell him how impressed he was with Sergio Busquets.

Guardiola took over at Barcelona in 2008 after being promoted from the club’s B team, and brought Busquets with him into first team training.

Alongside Messi, Andres Iniesta and Xavi Hernandez, Busquets has been integral to the success Barcelona enjoyed under Guardiola and in the years that followed.

Speaking to television programme Universo Valdano, Guardiola recounted how impressed Messi was.

"I remember what Messi told me," Guardiola said.





“After two or three days of training with him, he came to me and said, ‘I like this one’. And I said, ‘When there is trouble, he will be there”’.

When asked what function Busquets carries out for his side, Guardiola simply said: “He does everything for those around him.”