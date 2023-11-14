Revealed: The message Kieran Trippier sent to his Newcastle team-mates after fan confrontation

Kieran Trippier (centre) became embroiled in a pitchside row with a travelling Newcastle fan in their 2-0 defeat at Bournemouth - Getty Imags/Adrian Dennis

When Kieran Trippier marched over to confront an angry Newcastle United supporter in the aftermath of the team’s shock 2-0 defeat at Bournemouth it embodied everything that has made the England international the most important signing of Eddie Howe’s reign as manager.

But it is also what is being said behind the scenes that showed the strength of his leadership and the charisma that has helped fast forward Newcastle’s rapid progress since he arrived from Atletico Madrid in January last year

Some tried to ask the team’s most senior player and ask why he had done it. But Trippier was unapologetic and instead reminded them – along with Howe – of the standards that had been set and the non-negotiables that come with playing for Newcastle United.

“How many injuried have we got?”.



Kieran Trippier replying to Newcastle fan complaining…pic.twitter.com/OWsgUyC6hh — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 11, 2023

The players could not be in that sort of position again, where accusations like that could be made. They should never forget how far they have come in such a short space of time, but more importantly, what had got them there.

Things were harder now. There are more games and higher expectations. There are lots of people desperate to see them fail and lots of excuses, with all the players missing, available if people wanted to take the easy way out.

Trippier, though, is not interested in any of them and neither should anyone else be. There was no need to panic, Newcastle remain in a strong position in the league and are in the quarter finals of the Carabao Cup, as he said in his post-match interviews, but no complacency either.

It was another powerful display of leadership from Newcastle’s best player this season.

With co-owner Amanda Staveley also addressing the players in the dressing room after the match, to offer the board’s unwavering support and faith in the group, there was a sense of a group pulling together in sudden adversity.

It was the team’s first league defeat since September, but it has been a long and difficult slog because of injuries and suspensions. It illustrates the togetherness and all for one attitude that has underpinned Newcastle since the takeover by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund back in October 2021.

Trippier has become the heart and soul of the club

At the age of 33, Trippier has been delivering some of the best football of his career on Tyneside, at both ends of the pitch. The worry, though, is how much longer can he go on for?

Trippier cannot win the fight against the aging process in the end. He has played in every game, other than the 1-0 win over Manchester City in the Carabao Cup in September. With England games taken into consideration, he has already made 20 appearances this season.

It feels unsustainable but Howe knows better than anyone, that without Trippier, Newcastle are not the same.

Telegraph Sport has spoken to several sources behind the scenes to gauge the opinions of teammates and coaching staff and all have painted a picture of a man who has become the heart and soul of the club.

In fact, it is universally agreed that no player is more integral to what Howe wants his team to do on the pitch and how he expects them to behave around the training ground.

Kieran Trippier (left) is Eddie Howe's troubleshooter on and off the pitch - PA/Owen Humphreys

He is Howe’s leader and not since Roy Keane or Steven Gerrard were at the height of their powers at Manchester United and Liverpool has a single player had so much influence over, not just a dressing room, but a team’s performance.

Without Trippier, Newcastle simply would not have achieved the things they have done since the takeover by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund.

They would not have won their relegation battle in Howe’s first season, they would not have qualified for the Champions League last season and they would not, despite a crippling injury list and the long term ban of star summer signing Sandro Tonali, be pushing for Europe again this term.

Livramento remains the apprentice

Newcastle have signed an excellent replacement for Trippier in Tino Livramento, but the 20-year-old remains the apprentice. He will not dislodge him from the starting line up as long as Trippier is fit.

But there will come a time when the veteran’s workload needs to be managed. There is a reason Howe spent so much money on Livramento – he is the closest English football has got to a young player who is able to replicate the things Trippier does as an attacking force down the right flank.

Tino Livramento (centre) joined for £40 million in the summer from Southampton - Shutterstock/Friedemann Vogel

There have been signs that Trippier has found things tougher in the last few games. He struggled in both Champions League defeats to Borussia Dortmund. He cannot go on forever. It is a concern and Newcastle must cherish him while they can.

Indeed, perhaps the ultimate accolade you can offer is this – as we come up the second anniversary of his signing, Trippier is arguably the best right back in Newcastle United’s history. Not just for what he has brought on the pitch, but everything he does behind the scenes too. A leader who is already a legend.