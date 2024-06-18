Revealed: Manchester City’s 2024/25 Premier League fixtures

The fixtures for the 2024/25 Premier League season have been announced, as Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City bid to win a fifth consecutive title.

Manchester City will begin potentially their final Premier League season under the management of Pep Guardiola in August, with the 53-year-old out of contract at the Etihad Stadium in 2025.

The Sky Blues will be bidding to win a fifth consecutive Premier League title and seventh in eight years next term, after Manchester City clinched a record-breaking fourth successive league title last month at the Etihad Stadium.

City, who have now won eight Premier League titles, secured their latest title triumph win a 3-1 win over West Ham United on the final day of the campaign, as Manchester City beat Arsenal to the trophy after Phil Foden’s first-half brace and Rodri’s second-half strike.

Manchester City and Arsenal battled for the title for the second consecutive year, with the Blues finishing two points ahead of the Gunners, as Guardiola’s side surpassed the 90-point mark once again.

The Cityzens are unbeaten in the Premier League since December, but failed to add the Emirates FA Cup trophy to their collection last month, suffering a surprise 1-2 loss to Manchester United at Wembley Stadium in the FA Cup Final.

Manchester United and Arsenal are two of the 19 teams Manchester City will face during the 2024/25 league season, with Leicester City, Ipswich Town and Southampton having been the three teams promoted to the top-flight from the Sky Bet Championship.

Manchester City will begin their 2024/25 campaign against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge and conclude the season against Fulham at Craven Cottage.

Find out ALL of Manchester City’s fixtures for the 2024/25 Premier League season below:

August: Chelsea (A), Ipswich (H), West Ham (A).

September: Brentford (H), Arsenal (H), Newcastle United (A).

October: Fulham (H), Wolves (A), Southampton (H).

November: Bournemouth (A), Brighton (A), Tottenham (H), Liverpool (A).

December: Nottingham Forest (H), Crystal Palace (A), Manchester United (H), Aston Villa (A), Everton (H), Leicester City (A).

January: West Ham (H), Brentford (A), Ipswich Town (A), Chelsea (H).

February: Arsenal (A), Newcastle United (H), Liverpool (H), Tottenham (A).

March: Nottingham Forest (A), Brighton (H).

April: Leicester City (H), Manchester United (A), Crystal Palace (H), Everton (A), Aston Villa (H).

May: Wolves (H), Southampton (A), Bournemouth (H), Fulham (A).