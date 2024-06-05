Revealed: Klopp rejects Champions League 'fortune' in show of Dortmund loyalty

Jurgen Klopp turned down a FORTUNE from television executives who wanted him to be a part of their coverage for last weekend’s Champions League final.

That’s according to LFCTV commentator John Bradley, who also revealed that Klopp also refused UEFA’s invitation to be part of their VVIP list for the Wembley showpiece event.

The departed Liverpool manager was pictured enjoying the final, between his former club Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid, who beat Klopp’s Liverpool in two Champions League finals during his time in charge.

Jurgen Klopp

Revealed: Klopp rejects Champions League 'fortune' in show of Dortmund loyaltyby Peter Staunton

Liverpool stance on Goncalo Inacio REVEALED as transfer window approachesby Peter Staunton

Revealed: Cody Gakpo Manchester United move fell apart over FFPby Peter Staunton

Klopp sat with his family in an executive box close to the fans, and his presence alone elicited plenty of excitement from Dortmund supporters when he was shown on the big screen inside Wembley.

The 56-year-old was later seen singing You’ll Never Walk Alone, Liverpool’s trademark anthem which has been adopted by clubs across the world, Dortmund included.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TNT Sports (@tntsports)

He also posted pictures to Instagram Stories of his night out in London, declaring proudly that he was a fan again for the evening which sadly ended in defeat for the Yellow and Blacks.

Klopp supports BVB instead of cashing in

Klopp managed Dortmund from 2008 until 2015, when he stood down having won two Bundesliga titles and taking his team to the Champions League final, where they lost at Wembley to Bayern Munich in 2013.

In the crowd that night was Edin Terzic, now Dortmund’s coach, and Klopp took the opportunity to repay the visit on Saturday, rather than cashing in.

Heard a lovely tale about Jurgen Klopp at weekend. Offered a fortune to do TV for UCL final but turned it down. Was given the opportunity to be part of UEFA VVIP’s….his response ‘Eden Terzic was always there to support my Dortmund, so I’m going as a fan to support his Dortmund’ — John Bradley (@jbradleymedia) June 3, 2024

Jose Mourinho ended up doing punditry with TNT Sports, just hours before flying to Istanbul to complete a deal with Fenerbahce and, in fairness, it would be hard to see Kloppo doing business with that television channel after all he said about them during his time in the Anfield hotseat, especially around the Saturday 12:30 kickoffs.

“Heard a lovely tale about Jurgen Klopp at weekend,” Bradley wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “Offered a fortune to do TV for UCL final but turned it down.

“Was given the opportunity to be part of UEFA VVIP’s….his response ‘Eden [sic] Terzic was always there to support my Dortmund, so I’m going as a fan to support his Dortmund’”

Liverpool FC Contracts Trent Alexander-Arnold Virgil van Dijk Mohamed Salah

Keep, sell, renew? What Liverpool SHOULD do with every player this summerby Henry Jackson

Darwin Nunez, Liverpool vs Sparta Prague

Four Liverpool players NAMED who could surprise people under Arne Slotby Peter Staunton

Teun Koopmeiners Liverpool 2023-24

Liverpool MUST make Teun Koopmeiners Arne Slot's transformative first signingby Yash Shah