Revealed: Key to Barcelona deal for Liverpool winger Luis Diaz

Luis Diaz has been revealed as Barcelona’s priority target for the summer transfer window with the Catalans now desperate to add the Liverpool winger to their ranks.

Barca want to upgrade two positions this summer under new coach Hansi Flick, the defensive midfield position as well as left wing.

They had to survive last season without a specialist in that sector but now the LaLiga giants are determined to improve their options.

Diaz, 27, has come out on top after the club’s hierarchy scrutinised the market with Mundo Deportivo claiming that the club are “playing on the father’s desire” to see his son play for Barca.

Barca like Diaz’s “personality,” “technical quality,” and that he “wears himself out in defensive coverage”, according to the report.

The publication states that Jurgen Klopp’s departure has also left the Colombia international “uncomfortable” at Anfield, given the German was the driving force behind his acquisition from Porto in 2022.

Raphinha key to Barca Diaz deal

However, it is acknowledged Barca do not currently have the means to do a deal with Liverpool for Diaz due to a severely restricted transfer budget.

Outgoings are necessary and the key player in any move for Diaz has been identified as Raphinha.

Although the Brazil international had a decent season - scoring three times in the Champions League quarter-finals against Paris Saint-Germain - he has been deemed expendable.

That’s because Lamie Yamal, Barca’s academy jewel takes up a similar position as Raphinha on the left-footed right winger.

The 27-year-old, therefore, will be sacrificed if the right move materialises.

Liverpool demands for Diaz

Mundo claims that the ex-Leeds winger has already turned down a move to Saudi Arabia but has got plenty of admirers from within the Premier League.

The two wingers have got similar contract lengths, Diaz is contracted to Liverpool until 2027 while Raphinha has the same terms at Barca.

However, Liverpool’s demands for Diaz are likely to be huge.

They paid an initial £37.5 million to sign him and, with the club well protected from a contract standpoint, will be entitled to ask for much more.

It was reported a couple of months ago that Barca president Joan Laporta was quoted between €120m and €140m for Diaz in initial negotiations.

Barca's Diaz backup plans

Barca’s backup plans include Dani Olmo, the 26-year-old RB Leipzig attacker who has got a €60m release clause in his contract which is valid until July 15. He's also reported to be on the list for Liverpool.

Mundo also repeats Liverpool’s interest in the versatile attacking midfielder and namesBayern Munich and Manchester United as his other suitors.

Nico Williams, meanwhile, has also been named as a player on Barca’s list should they fail to get Diaz. He has got a similar release clause in his Athletic Club contract and the Basques are expected not to budge from their valuation.

Bayern, Arsenal, Chelsea and Newcastle are all named in the frame for the 21-year-old Spain international.

