Revealed – Inter Milan Strategy To Avoid Losing €40M Rated Argentina Starlet This Summer

Inter Milan are considering how to avoid losing attacking midfielder Valentin Carboni for good this summer transfer window.

This according to today’s print edition of Milan-based newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport, via FCInter1908. The Gazzetta report that the Nerazzurri value Carboni at €35-40 million.

Carboni looks to be a player whose future at Inter is up in the air at the moment.

There will certainly be interest in the teenage attacking midfielder’s signature. This will only rise if he is to have an eye-catching Copa America tournament with Argentina.

The Nerazzurri have already rejected offers for the 19-year-old.

Fiorentina had put in a bid worth €20 million in January. Inter turned this down.

However, the Nerazzurri would consider offers this summer. They would, however, expect a very large fee for Carboni.

The Gazzetta report that the Nerazzurri’s asking price for Carboni will have risen to €35-40 million.

Moreover, the newspaper note, Inter will not want to completely lose control of Carboni’s future.

Inter Milan Strategize To Avoid Losing Valentin Carboni For Good

Considering the form that Carboni has been in over the last twelve months, Inter are well aware that they could regret losing hold of the Argentine on a permanent basis.

Therefore, another loan move like last season’s dry loan to Monza would be a possibility.

Inter would like to see Carboni receive regular playing time one way or another. But a loan would mean that they retain control of the teenager’s future.

However, another possibility according to the Gazzetta would be a deal similar to that which saw Inter sell midfielder Giovanni Fabbian to Bologna last summer.

The Nerazzurri sold Fabbian on a permanent deal. However, they do retain a buyback option on the 22-year-old.

And according to the Gazzetta, Inter could try to work something similar out with Carboni this summer.