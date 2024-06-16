Revealed – Inter Milan Plan For Real Betis Defender’s Pathway Into First Team

Inter Milan have a clear plan to give Real Betis defender Alex Perez a pathway into the first team if they sign him this summer.

This according to Italian outlet Gazzetta.it. The Gazzetta anticipate that if the Nerazzurri are to complete a deal for the 18-year-old this summer, he will initially play for the Primavera side.

One area of the pitch in which Inter are looking to strengthen for the future is the defense.

Whilst there is plenty of reliable experience in the current options of the backline, there is also the sense that key players like Stefan de Vrij and Francesco Acerbi are on the way out due to their age.

Therefore, Inter are looking to bring in younger defenders as well.

Last summer, the Nerazzurri signed 23-year-old German youth team international Yann Bisseck.

Bisseck came in from Aarhus. He arrived for a relatively modest transfer fee, reflecting the fact that he had yet to really prove himself in a top European league.

And Inter’s gamble on Bisseck paid off.

The German emerged as a genuine starting-quality option in defense over the season just gone as the Nerazzurri won the Serie A title.

Inter Milan Plan Pathway For Alex Perez Into First Team

There is one key area of difference between Perez and Bisseck when Inter signed the German.

Bisseck was already 22 years of age when he was brought in by the Nerazzurri.

Even though the German had yet to have much experience at a top league like Serie A, he had still proven himself more than capable of adjusting to the demands of senior football in Denmark.

Therefore, Inter decided to make Bisseck a part of the senior team right off the bat.

The German may have needed some time to settle in, where he barely played.

But by the second half of the season, Inter coach Simone Inzaghi was trusting the 23-year-old to start matches.

It’s not quite the same thing with Perez.

The Spaniard is just eighteen. He has been playing for Betis’s youth team.

Therefore, Inter’s idea is to have Perez to sign and play for the Primavera or Under-19 team next season.

Then, next summer, the club could evaluate whether Perez is ready for a loan to a team to gain experience at senior level. Or even try his hand in the Inter first team.