Revealed – Inter Milan Plan For €7-8 Rated USMNT Midfielder

Inter Milan are planning to sign midfielder Tanner Tessmann from Venezia for the long-term future.

Today’s print edition of Rome-based newspaper Corriere dello Sport, via FCInterNews, reveal the Nerazzurri’s plan for the 22-year-old in the coming years.

Inter met with representatives from Venezia last week.

Directors from the Venetian club were at Nerazzurri headquarters on Wednesday.

Reportedly, the two clubs discussed attacking midfielder Gaetano Oristanio. The Inter midfielder is a target for the newly-promoted club Venezia.

But there was another name on the agenda.

Inter are pushing to sign US international midfielder Tessmann from Venezia as well.

The Venetians value Tessmann at around €7-8 million.

Inter could try to lower the cash amount that they pay by also including a player making the move to Venezia.

The Corriere note that Oristanio could very well be that player.

Inter Milan Plan For Tanner Tessmann Revealed

According to the Corriere, Inter’s plan is to seal a deal for Tessmann already this summer.

The Nerazzurri are not wasting any time. They could have the US international on their books as early as within the next couple weeks.

But Tessmann will hardly have a place in the Inter squad next season.

The Nerazzurri will go into next season with six senior midfielders, all potentially starting-quality.

There will be Nicolo Barella, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Hakan Calhanogu, Piotr ZIelinski, Kristjan Asllani, and Davide Frattesi.

Therefore, Tessmann would likely receive virtually no playing time at Inter next season.

Accordingly, the Nerazzurri’s intention is to send the 22-year-old straight back to Venezia on loan.

There, Tessmann would be a key part of the starting eleven. He would gain plenty of valuable Serie A experience.

Then, Inter would be able to decide on what to do with Tessmann in twelve months’ time.

A lot may change in one year, and the American could already be ready to be part of the plans.