Revealed – When Inter Milan Duo Are Likely To Return To Training For Italy Ahead Of EURO 2024 Opener

Inter Milan midfielders Nicolo Barella and Davide Frattesi are both targeting being available for Italy’s EURO 2024 opener against Albania.

Today’s print edition of Milan-based newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport, via FCInterNews, report that both of the Nerazzurri duo should be fit for Saturday.

Italy begin their EURO 2024 campaign on Saturday evening. They face Albania in Dortmund in their group stage opener.

The Azzurri won the last edition of the Euros in 2021. But holding onto their crown certainly won’t be easy.

And in the past few days, there have been a couple injury scares for Italy.

In particular, the midfield has been a concern for Azzurri coach Luciano Spalletti. And potential injuries for two Inter players have been at the centre of things.

Barella & Frattesi Aiming To Be Fit For Italy EURO 2024 Opener

The condition of 27-year-old Inter midfielder Barella has been one of the key stories for Italy ahead of the Euros.

Barella has missed both of the Azzurri’s two warmup friendly matches.

The reason for this has been that Barella has been dealing with some muscular fatigue in his right thigh.

The problem is not overly serious. However, it does raise doubts about when Barella will be able to play – and whether he will be at his best.

According to the Gazzetta, Barella should likely make a full return to training tomorrow.

The Inter midfielder will be aiming to be in the squad for Italy’s group stage opener against Albania. However, he will not likely start that match.

Meanwhile, Barella’s Nerazzurri teammate Frattesi did not participate in yesterday’s training match.

That raised one or two questions about the 24-year-old’s fitness with the tournament so close.

However, according to the Gazzetta, this was nothing more than a precaution.

The newspaper anticipate that Frattesi will start on Saturday against Albania. He will be one of two attacking midfielders, with Jorginho and one of Bryan Cristante or Lorenzo Pellegrini sitting behind him.