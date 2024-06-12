Revealed – When Inter Milan Could Begin Preseason Preparations For 2024-25 Season

Inter Milan could begin their preseason preparations for the 2024-25 campaign on July 13th.

This according to today’s print edition of Milan-based newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport, via FCInterNews.

It’s only been a couple of weeks since the 2023-24 season ended.

However, Inter can hardly wait around to start preparing for the upcoming season.

The 2024-25 campaign will begin a bit earlier than usual – in mid-August. This is in order to fit in the Club World Cup fixtures at the end of the season.

Therefore, there is a need to start thinking about preparing for what’s to come already.

Inter are set to meet with coach Simone Inzaghi today to discuss their plans.

And a key matter will of course be hammering out when to start gathering the players to prepare for next season.

According to the Gazzetta, July 13th looks to be a probable date for Inter’s preseason to begin.

Coincidentally, that is the date that Inter had also begun their preseason last summer.

Those members of the squad not involved in international tournaments will have the chance to have around a month of vacation time after a physically and mentally gruelling season.

Meanwhile, it will be a bit of a different story for the players on international duty.

A number of players from Inter’s squad will be in action either at the Euros or the Copa America.

And for these players, the international tournaments will be a big factor conditioning their preseason preparations.

If Inter are to kick off their preseason training on July 13th, that would be before the finals of EURO 2024 and the Copa America.

Therefore, there is a real chance that some Inter players would still be playing in those tournaments.

That will, of course, mean that quite a few players will arrive later than others. This will be a matter of the club granting them extra rest time after they wrap up with the international competitions.