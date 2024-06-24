Revealed – Huge Potential Capital Gain Inter Milan Could Pocket From Ex AC Milan Star’s Big Money Move To Bayern Munich

Inter Milan could bring in a capital gain of around €69.4 million if they sell midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu to Bayern Munich this summer.

This according to Italian outlet Calcio e Finanza. The outlet note that the Nerazzurri would record almost the entire transfer fee for the Turk as a capital gain in the event of a big money sale.

The rumours have been swirling in recent days regarding German giants Bayern having an interest in Calhanoglu.

One thing that is clear is that Inter would not let the 30-year-old former AC Milan and Bayer Leverkusen midfielder go for cheap.

And Bayern would be well aware of this. They will have to be serious with their offer if they are to sign Calhanoglu.

Reports have bandied around figures as high as €70 million as far as Inter’s asking price for Calhanoglu.

And one thing that is clear is that the Nerazzurri would not let a player who was named as the best midfielder in Serie A last season go for any less than €50 million.

Massive Potential Capital Gain Inter Could Bring In Selling Hakan Calhanoglu To Bayern

In terms of the value that Calhanoglu is currently amortized for in Inter’s balance sheet, the fact that the Turkish international arrived on a free transfer plays a significant role.

The Nerazzurri signed Calhanoglu at the end of his contract with AC Milan in 2021.

The last available data as far as the amount that Calhanoglu was amortized for in Inter’s books comes from the set of accounts for the fiscal year ending in June 2023, notes Calcio e Finanza.

At that time, the total historical cost of the midfielder was €2.4 million. Therefore his amortization cost in Inter’s books at that time was €841,000

However, Calhanoglu extended his contract with Inter last summer.

Therefore, Calcio e Finanza conclude, the total amortization cost of the 30-year-old now would be around €631,000.

As such, that would be the amount to subtract from any transfer fee that Inter were to receive for Calhanoglu in order to calculate the capital gain on the transfer.

As such, if the fee were to be €50 million, the capital gain would be €49.4 million for Inter.

And that would rise to a €69.4 million capital gain if the fee were to be €70 million.

Meanwhile, Calcio e Finanza note, the total cost of Calhanoglu to Inter during his three years at the club has been around €12.2 million.

That is taking into account both the player’s wages and the (minimal) amortization costs of his contract.